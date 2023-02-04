In Virginia and throughout the nation, we are experiencing heightened viral respiratory infections resulting in a high number of hospitalizations. There are three viruses, referred to as the “tridemic,” currently causing the predominance of viral infections in our community. Here are three key takeaways about the illnesses and how to keep you, your family and communities safe.

1. We are in the middle of a tridemic. The term refers to three viruses, specifically COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), with overlapping transmission in the community.

The new COVID-19 variant, XXB. 1.5, is highly transmissible, which is leading to an increase in infections and hospitalizations in the community. Those at highest risk are individuals with chronic underlying conditions and those who are either not vaccinated or not up to date with their vaccines, including the latest bivalent vaccine, which covers the original COVID-19 variants and the more recent variants of omicron.

We’re also seeing heightened flu activity, much higher than the past couple of years. This virus can result in significant infections and disease in adults, young children and pregnant people. The good news is that there is a widely available flu shot. Vaccination decreases the risk of both infection and disease severity.

What’s particularly interesting is that at this time, we’re also experiencing high levels of RSV, a viral infection predominantly found in children. However, it can also cause disease in adults. While RSV typically causes a mild cold in adults, it can also cause more severe disease leading to viral pneumonia. We see this happen to people with chronic underlying conditions, chronic smokers, individuals on immune suppressive medications and those who have undergone bone marrow or solid organ transplants. Unfortunately, there’s no antiviral medication or vaccine to prevent infection from RSV.

2. COVID-19 is now endemic, meaning it is here to stay.

We’re not seeing a COVID-19 surge like we saw last winter, but the increase in cases shows the virus is not going away. This means the virus has reached an endemic stage. In other words, COVID-19 is now one of the viral pathogens consistently in our environment. And it will remain this way, just as we’ve seen with influenza and RSV. So the current tridemic is a simultaneous increase of three endemic viruses.

Despite waxing and waning case counts, the increase in viral infections is a potent reminder there are multiple viral threats that can peak and surge in overlapping fashion, resulting in significant individual and public health concern.

3. Continue to operate with caution – especially those who are at the highest risk for severe disease.

Not everyone is at the same risk for both infection and severe disease. We need to be thoughtful, as individuals and members of the community, to reduce both our personal risk of infection and the risk to others.

With that in mind, it’s important to reiterate that vaccines are very helpful in minimizing the risk of infection and severe infection for some viral infections. We have good vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu, but no vaccine exists for RSV.

The other reminders you often heard during the height of COVID-19 still apply. Wash your hands regularly, practice respiratory etiquette (cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues) and refrain from working or gathering with others when sick. Although no one is advocating for universal public masking like early in the pandemic, if you are at risk for severe respiratory illness or live in close contact with others at high risk, consider wearing a mask when you’re in crowded indoor environments or in poorly ventilated areas.

Last, if you have symptoms of a viral respiratory infection, please seek medical attention from a qualified professional. Diagnostic testing can frequently confirm the viral agent, thus initiating the appropriate precautions and, when available, treatment.

Let’s remain vigilant and do our part to keep our families and our communities safe and healthy during peak respiratory viral infections season.

