Column: Revised history and social science SOLs raise serious concerns

On Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education (VBOE) is holding a hearing in Richmond where community members will be able to deliver public comments about the newly overhauled history and social science standards. This issue impacts what Virginia public school students have the opportunity to learn in their classrooms for at least the next decade, if not longer. On Nov. 11, the board released an updated draft of the Standards of Learning with alarming changes that must be addressed.

I’m proud to have grown up in Virginia’s public school system. As a social studies educator, I understand the importance of making sure that our state is doing the best it can to create accurate, inclusive and representative content in our curricula. As the president-elect of the National Council for the Social Studies, the largest professional association in the country devoted to social studies education, I understand that our content should reflect our rich history while also finding overdue ways to better represent and reflect the diverse communities that make our commonwealth great.

The first draft provided to the VBOE this August achieved this result. The process included 5,000 public comments and feedback from subject area experts, including multiple qualified steering committees, Virginia parents and business leaders. It started 18 months ago and it was done by consulting qualified stakeholders representing all backgrounds and political persuasions.

However, the Standards of Learning draft released on Nov. 11 raises concerns. First, it failed to include curriculum frameworks for the revised standards, making it impossible for educators and community members to effectively evaluate the draft as a whole. Educators and community members need to see the standards and frameworks together to provide meaningful feedback.

Second, the lack of transparency with how the updated standards draft was constructed and how the curriculum frameworks will be constructed is concerning — there is no transparency as to who edited or authored the changes. The lack of transparency was already apparent when the VBOE delayed the review process three times earlier this year. Lastly, the new draft has a number of problematic content changes that fail to reflect the concerns of our diverse communities. For example, the removal of the Chinese Exclusion Act and Juneteenth from the standards are highly alarming, and inaccurate in our portrayal of history.

In addition, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow must also clarify the use and involvement of outside actors in the review process. At a hearing on Oct. 19, she announced that she wanted to consult out-of-state organizations, including potential controversial curricula from Michigan-based Hillsdale College, whose president has compared the current education system to “the plague” and that “you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.” This is not productive, nor is it the type of advice Virginia needs.

It is unacceptable for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Superintendent Balow to use the state standards review process to score political points at the cost of Virginia students and educators alike. The problematic content changes, lack of transparency, lack of inclusion of the curriculum frameworks, and potential involvement of outside actors can lead to inaccurate and biased materials that don’t follow best practices, aren’t informed by research and lack congruence to the prevailing pedological framework requirements Virginia’s public schools deserve.

I join the many concerned Virginia community organizations, academics and community members in urging the Virginia Board of Education to approve the first draft from August and practice total transparency on next steps so that our school administrators and educators can begin the important work of implementing the standards in time for the 2023-24 school year.