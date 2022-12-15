Column: Richard Bland College is ready to chart its own path

A small, two-year college about 30 miles south of Richmond is on the forefront of higher education innovation and workforce development. Richard Bland College, its campus split between Prince George and Dinwiddie counties just beyond Petersburg’s southern border, also sits at the intersection of a transformation in how we think about higher education.

For generations, the measure of success in higher education was simple — if you are a student, did you get a degree? If you are a college administrator, how many of your students are completing degrees, and how quickly?

These days, businesses care more about the skills a job applicant has than the number of course credits they accrued, or survived.

That is why DroneUp, a leader in connecting retailers and customers through aerial delivery, has partnered with Richard Bland College to help generate a pipeline of workers for jobs in this high-demand field.

Richard Bland is focused on preparing its students for a lifetime of success, and it fulfills that goal in many ways. High school students from around Virginia take online or in-person classes at Richard Bland to earn college credit before they graduate from high school. Some even get an associate’s degree at the same time they graduate from high school.

Through robust industry partnerships, Richard Bland provides job skills training to help students prepare for or transition to careers in high-demand STEM fields. Many students complete a two-year degree for direct university transfer, or to go straight into a job.

Richard Bland is somewhat of a laboratory for innovation in higher education in Virginia. This is extremely valuable as our economy and higher education nationally undergo rapid transformation.

At the same time, Richard Bland is at a crossroads of its own. Like Old Dominion University and Christopher Newport University, Richard Bland started as a branch campus of the College of William & Mary. But unlike ODU and CNU, which now both have their own boards of visitors and have charted their own unique paths in public higher education, Richard Bland is still governed by William & Mary’s Board of Visitors.

I had the honor of serving on the W&M Board of Visitors for eight years. The W&M board is a group of highly accomplished and talented individuals, but it is challenging to govern two separate institutions with different missions. William & Mary is a liberal arts university with numerous graduate schools. Richard Bland is a two-year college focused on university transfer and career readiness.

The Virginia General Assembly will be considering legislation in 2023 that would give Richard Bland College a dedicated board. A dedicated board would help Richard Bland spur innovation and develop new programs to help prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow. The innovations developed at Richard Bland will help drive education policies and practices across the commonwealth and the nation.

Virginia students and employers will be better off with a Richard Bland College Board of Visitors that can chart the path of this critical school in Virginia’s educational landscape. This important legislation will help students and employers alike, sparking educational innovation that can spread across our commonwealth.

