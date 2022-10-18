Column: Richmond Community Hospital deserves support

During my 12 years in public service to the people of Richmond, I have interacted with countless families and individuals who face obstacles to accessing quality healthcare. Too many of our neighbors – the unsheltered, students with disabilities, seniors on fixed incomes, and others – are underserved and often go without any care at all.

For the people of Church Hill and surrounding areas, non-profit Richmond Community Hospital has traditionally served as a lifeline – figuratively, and sometimes literally. Since 1907, it has provided charity care to the largely Black community. Today, I am very concerned that Richmond Community appears to be downsizing staff and the services it offers. What will become of indigent and underinsured patients in the East End?

A troubling report in The New York Times suggests that the parent company of Richmond Community has scaled back services at the hospital while investing in facilities in wealthier parts of the city and in the suburbs. One physician, reflecting on its past glory, called Richmond Community, “a glorified emergency room” today.

Many folks in Jackson Ward, where I live, are serviced by Richmond Community. And families and children that I work with in the East End rely on it for their health care needs as well. This hospital is important to the people I care about.

The Times story shows how non-profit hospitals often take advantage of their tax-exempt status and other benefits to yield enormous profits without always reinvesting them and providing community benefits and charity care.

Non-profit hospitals don’t pay federal or state taxes. In return, they are supposed to spend roughly 5% of patient revenues on charity care, usually free or deeply discounted. Business savvy CEOs have figured out that there is precious little enforcement of this requirement at the federal level and have either gotten deceptively creative about what “community benefit” means or, in many cases, ignore the requirement altogether. Consider the Sentara Healthcare family of hospitals. Sentara operates 12 non-profit charity hospitals in Virginia. Only one, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, meets the 5% requirement. The rest fall far short.

Elsewhere, the Washington Post has reported on problems within the University of Virginia Health System, which filed 36,000 lawsuits totaling $106 million over a 6 year period against patients who were unable to pay for the health services they received. The Post’s investigation revealed that UVA sued many folks even before informing them they were eligible to receive discounted or free care. This is not charity care by any definition I am aware of.

This isn’t just a Virginia problem, of course. Stories of charity hospitals failing to serve their communities are popping up throughout the country. It makes one wonder – have some of the people who entered the medical field to save lives lost their way, blinding by big profits?