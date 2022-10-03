Column: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers, we heard you

Chris_Coates Follow Chris_Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A couple of weeks ago, the Richmond Times-Dispatch introduced a new slate of comics, puzzles and other features on our print and digital platforms.

I asked you for feedback about the changes, and I received many emails, voicemails and even handwritten notes. A lot of the feedback centered on a handful of features you said you couldn’t live without.

We heard you, and we’re bringing back two of the most popular features.

Starting today, we are adding back the “To Your Good Health” column by Dr. Keith Roach and the Thomas Joseph crossword puzzle.

I want to thank everyone who shared their thoughts and suggestions. I appreciate it.

As a reminder, your subscription also includes access to our expanded comics, puzzles and columnists, including “Dear Abby” and “Miss Manners,” through the GoComics platform at richmond.com/go-comics.

Print subscribers also have full access to our E-edition, a digital replica version of The Times-Dispatch, which now includes additional pages of comics. Access is included in your subscription. It can be activated by visiting richmond.com/users/login.

I also want to thank our subscribers for supporting our core mission of providing important local journalism. As I’ve told readers, I’m incredibly proud of the outstanding work our team does each day, from reporting sports and feature stories and covering breaking news to tackling crucial watchdog projects and producing live video.

Your subscription allows us to do that work on all platforms.

Thank you for subscribing.