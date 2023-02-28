Virginia has once again failed to expand voting rights restoration for people convicted of felonies. After the House of Delegates denied a hearing on a proposed amendment that would have created an automatic pathway for rights restoration, a House committee on Feb. 17 killed a similar resolution from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, that passed in the Senate. The failure of both resolutions in the House is making advocates on both sides of the aisle wonder how to turn agreement into action.

As students in the State & Local Policy Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Law, we had the privilege of working with Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, to research, draft and advocate for House Joint Resolution 555. In some ways, we were an unlikely team. We both had careers in politics before starting law school. But as a lifelong Republican and a committed Democrat, we had spent those careers advocating for policies that were frequently at odds with one another. Despite these differences, we found common ground on one thing: a shared conviction that Virginia’s antiquated disenfranchisement regime must be reformed.

Our collaboration on this issue is not an anomaly – rights restoration is not a partisan issue. As of today, Virginia is one of only three states whose constitution permanently disenfranchises anyone with a felony conviction from voting, absent gubernatorial pardon or petition, making the commonwealth an outlier among red, blue and purple states alike.

In the past few years, typically conservative states, such as Oklahoma, Kentucky and Wyoming, have all taken legislative or executive action to create automatic pathways for former felons. In stark contrast to progress made across the country, the defeats of HJ 555 (sponsored and co-patroned by Republicans) and SJ 223 (sponsored by a Democrat) mark the latest of more than 70 failed attempts at reform – attempts that have consistently originated on both sides of the aisle.

It is not difficult to see why there is such widespread support for rights restoration. People believe in redemption and second chances. Those who have served their time and paid their debts to society deserve the opportunity to return fully to their communities. This can only happen if they are allowed to participate as full citizens.

Further, people want to right past wrongs. Our current policy of permanent disenfranchisement is a relic of a Jim Crow-era constitution, designed to suppress the Black vote. This kind of racist and exclusionary policy has no place in Virginia anymore. Most important, rights restoration remains popular across the political spectrum because we all recognize that voting rights are fundamental to who we are as Americans, and voter participation is crucial to a healthy and robust democracy.

Despite this support, without bipartisan efforts to address the issue and real attempts to reconcile policy differences, the status quo will remain. Virginia’s constitutional amendment process is purposefully deliberative. Amendments must successfully pass both legislative houses twice, with an intervening election, before qualifying for the ballot. Moreover, attempts to hold out for a more favorable political climate will likely be futile given that neither Republicans nor Democrats have a stronghold in the legislature.

Considering these challenges, this year would have been the best time to get an amendment passed. The legislature was divided, with Democrats holding the Senate and Republicans holding the House. SJ 223 passed the Senate and might have gained a majority on the House floor. Any amendment created through this truly bipartisan process would have a strong likelihood of surviving in the next legislature, regardless of its partisan composition. Furthermore, 2023 is an election year, which would have allowed us to move through the ratification process in only two years. Now that this opportunity is gone, we will have to wait until 2026 before the amendment even has a chance of leaving the statehouse.

Tracing its roots back to the colonial period, the Virginia General Assembly is the first and longest-running democratically elected political body in the New World. Sadly, it remains among the last to adopt a more humane, compassionate and fair approach to voting rights restoration.

The two of us were able to reach across the aisle to find common ground on this important issue. Here’s hoping the members of the General Assembly will one day be able to do the same.

