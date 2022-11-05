Column: Rising energy costs are crippling farmers – and consumers

If you have visited your local grocery store recently, you have likely noticed that you’re paying more for less. Unfortunately, you’re not alone. While inflationary trends are impacting services and goods across the board, our food has become significantly more expensive and, in some cases, harder to find.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks pricing and inflation across our economy, is up by double-digits for everyday goods from grocery or convenience stores, and prices are expected to continue to rise. To understand why this is happening and how we can fix it, we must look to one of the major cost-drivers impacting our agriculture industry: fertilizer.

Dramatic spikes in fuel and chemical prices — the two primary components of fertilizer production — have sent shock waves through our farming industries. Since January 2021, per the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the prices of key fertilizer sources have increased by more than 200%. To make matters worse, the average cost of on-road diesel and gasoline has nearly doubled during this same period.

According to figures from AAA, the average price of diesel this summer was $5.75 per gallon, up roughly $2.50 per gallon, or 63%, over June 2021. Natural gas and other fuel sources critical to fertilizer production have also become more expensive in recent months as demand has far outpaced supply.

There are a number of factors outside of our control that have contributed to these supply constraints, including robust domestic and global demand, historically low fertilizer inventories, and the inability of the U.S. fertilizer industry to adjust production levels.

Geopolitical events, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and export restrictions imposed by China, have further complicated an already complex supply chain.

However, the Biden administration can certainly do more to help alleviate Virginia farmers of the inflationary burdens we have experienced by encouraging — rather than discouraging — domestic oil and gas production.

In his recently released Virginia Energy Plan, Gov. Glenn Youngkin calls for an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy policy that promotes reliable and affordable energy resources. Youngkin understands the critical role these resources — particularly natural gas — play in our economy, from moving goods to warming our homes to helping grow our food. Lawmakers in Washington should follow his lead.

Another opportunity for Washington lies in the less glamorous but increasingly important regulatory process. The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), our outdated national permitting structure, has been a major impediment for energy and agricultural projects.

NEPA has stalled crucial energy infrastructure projects — such as pipelines — in red tape. In Virginia, delays or cancellations to major projects such as the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Mountain Valley Pipeline have cost us $7.8 billion in GDP, over 50,000 jobs and $1.83 billion in tax revenues.

This issue affects us here in Virginia but is also of national concern. American food production is lagging due to increased fuel prices, and improving our energy infrastructure will help address this crisis. Transporting more oil and natural gas to markets will make fertilizers more affordable since 70% of the production cost is dependent on natural gas.

While oil and gas prices remain high, farmers must pay more to produce regular crops, which translates to higher food prices for American families.

Now we need our lawmakers to act. We can drive down food prices by expanding our supply of natural gas and reforming our permitting process. NEPA is outdated and costing Americans time and money we cannot afford to lose.

President Biden and Congress should prioritize improving supply chain bottlenecks, particularly with a focus on moving important commodities necessary to produce energy and agricultural goods. Enhancements to our infrastructure system will certainly aid these efforts, and Congress should complement infrastructure improvements with much-needed regulatory and permitting reform.

Improving our network of pipelines would help transport more natural gas and oil to markets. With easier access to our domestic natural resources, we could produce more fertilizers and fuel for Virginians, lowering prices by increasing our supply. That will help to cut operating costs for farmers and small businesses while slashing food and utility prices for consumers.

With cold weather quickly approaching, demand will increase even more and prices will spike once again. We must quickly act to ensure our food and energy security in the face of economic instability.