Column: Rushing cannabis profits will hurt Black communities

When Virginia legislators voted to legalize marijuana in 2021, they rightfully cited the urgency to end racially biased arrests in the commonwealth and passed a legalization framework focused on repairing the damage done to the Black communities most harmed by years of racially biased marijuana prohibition.

The original framework called for fully decriminalizing marijuana and giving Black communities historically harmed by drug enforcement equitable opportunities to share in the wealth of this major new business opportunity. Those communities would get a head start on licenses to grow, distribute, or sell recreational cannabis. Now this framework is under attack. Legislators are pushing bills in the current session that would rush legalized sales and skip all of these vital equity steps. Trust us: don’t fall for this false sense of urgency.

In nearly identical bills advanced by both parties in the House and Senate, lawmakers are pushing to allow large multistate medical cannabis operators already in the state to begin sales of recreational cannabis almost immediately — before anyone from Virginia can even begin to apply. That would sharply reduce the opportunities for Black communities to participate in the new recreational marijuana economy, and they would make Virginia’s legalization process one of the least equitable in the nation.

That’s disappointing because Virginia wisely prepared to avoid other states’ mistakes. At the urging of organizations like Marijuana Justice, state legislators commissioned a study from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that created a blueprint for how equitable legalization could happen in Virginia. The report summary explicitly says that it has been largely Black communities harmed by the so-called “war on drugs” and it is largely Black communities that deserve repair. “From 2010–2019, the average arrest rate of Black individuals for marijuana possession was 3.5 times higher than the arrest rate for white individuals (and significantly higher than arrest rates for other racial or ethnic groups),” the report stated. “Medical marijuana businesses should not be allowed to enter the commercial market before other businesses,” the report said, and Virginia’s legalization structure should work to ensure Black Virginians have an opportunity to benefit from the new commercial market.

The bills pending in the state legislature replace equity language with empty buzzwords that vaguely evoke justice. The changes would give advantages to any big corporation that agrees to operate in a poor neighborhood instead of providing those advantages to people living in these impacted communities.

Unfinished pieces of decriminalization are where the true urgency should be. A resentencing bill is needed to help the hundreds of Virginians still imprisoned for marijuana-related offenses. They are people like Ramone Brown, who is serving nine years in prison for a probation violation based on a marijuana charge that would lead only to a civil fine today. It is immoral and unacceptable for the legislature to focus on corporations profiting from marijuana sales while people like Ramone are in prison for the same actions.

Virginia parents who responsibly and legally consume cannabis must also be adequately protected. SB 1214, introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas, would prevent anyone from being denied custody or visitation of a child based solely on legal medical or adult cannabis use.

The bills introduced now don’t just erase our promise to repair past harm, they turn it upside down. Ultimately, Virginia should remain committed to the legalization framework that was passed in 2021 and its promise of justice.

