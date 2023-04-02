Recent incidents of loaded firearms in area schools, along with increasing occurrences of youth gun violence, have significantly heightened anxiety about school safety.

Henrico County Public Schools has begun a trial implementation of metal detectors in selected middle and high schools. Richmond Public Schools is considering expansion of the use of metal detectors to middle schools. The school board in Alexandria approved a pilot program on March 16 to install metal detectors at three city schools, beginning in early May.

School divisions across the state are considering the same, if they haven't already done so. Unfortunately, this kind of response, while understandable, does not address a much larger problem.

One of the major contributors to youth gun violence, and other youth crime for that matter, is gang activity. According to the Virginia attorney general’s office, Virginia law enforcement officials have reported an increase in gang involvement in every region of the state. Further, research from the U.S. Department of Justice indicates that gang-involved youth are more likely to be victims of violence and to commit crimes.

While other factors are certainly involved, especially very easy access to guns, there is a legitimate connection between increased gang activity and growing youth gun violence. My own experience as a school administrator reinforces the validity of this connection for me.

Young people become involved in gangs for a variety of reasons. Isolated or marginalized kids find a sense of belonging and identity. Impoverished kids find a source of material support. Bullied and victimized kids find protection. What might ultimately be expected of a young person to be part of a gang, which often includes violence and other illegal activity, can seem well worth the risk.

Confronting gang activity calls for more than the disconnected short-term programs and scare tactic school presentations that have long been the staple responses. Countering gang activity necessitates high-quality, intentional, coordinated and sustained programming beginning in elementary school, when gang recruitment often starts. Such programming requires strong collaboration of families, schools, local government, law enforcement, the faith community and other community stakeholders.

A friend of mine who works with gang prevention has told me that the best way to keep kids out of gangs is to provide a better gang. This is a formidable challenge, and demands attention to several key areas.

Academics

Many young people who become involved with gangs are struggling academically. Students who are reading below grade level in elementary school and don’t catch up are easy targets for gangs as they get older. Kids who aren’t successful in school will invariably seek affirmation elsewhere.

Intense early intervention with younger students, especially those struggling with reading, is essential to preventing gang activity. Supplemental academic assistance must also be available through high school. This help can be provided both during and outside the regular school day through both school and community resources. Success in school does not guarantee avoidance of gang involvement, but it does make it more likely.

After-school and summer programs

Many of the issues that negatively impact the lives of young people, particularly high-risk young people, take place when school is closed. Crucial to discouraging gang involvement are widely accessible and well-designed after-school and summer programs. Kids will generally gravitate to positive activities and endeavors if they are available. In the absence of positive alternatives, high-risk kids will often end up doing things that aren’t in their best interest.

Such programs need to include academic support and enrichment; mental health and counseling services; a robust activities program that encompasses athletics, arts and other high-interest areas; a community service component; a “soft skills” component; and a mentoring component. These programs should also provide a nutrition component because many high-risk young people live with food insecurity, which gangs use to their recruitment advantage.

These kinds of programs are tremendous opportunities for collaboration of school districts, nonprofits, the business and faith communities – and law enforcement.

Career and college exploration

Helping kids and families to understand the many educational and career opportunities available, and how to take advantage of them, is another vital strategy to keeping young people away from gangs. Meaningful exposure to career and college exploration experiences enables young people to see the connection between school and the “real world” of their futures.

This area is a huge collaboration opportunity for school districts, postsecondary institutions and the business community. College and career awareness can also be effectively incorporated into after-school and summer programs.

Changing the trajectory

Sustained investment in these areas can change the trajectory of the lives of young people who too often become tragic statistics. The instances of weapons at school and youth gun violence in general will not be seriously curtailed without directly confronting gang involvement.

Weapons and deadly violence involving young people will not be solved through reactive measures alone. In the absence of a comprehensive and proactive approach to gang prevention, metal detectors in schools will just be expensive and marginally effective theater.

