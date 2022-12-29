Column: Shaming housing providers won’t help struggling renters

On Dec. 26, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a story, “New database tracks Virginia eviction numbers,” highlighting new data from Virginia Commonwealth University’s RVA Eviction Lab and the University of Virginia Equity Center sorting eviction numbers by plaintiff.

This line of research is particularly unproductive and appears intended to publicly shame housing providers facing the highest delinquencies by branding them with a scarlet letter “E,” faulting them for Richmond’s housing affordability challenges. Instead, the common thread between these companies is that they are going above and beyond to provide housing to lower-income residents struggling with the effects of inflation and stagnating wages.

For all its many problems, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority provides a perfect example. It implemented an extended eviction moratorium, forgave back rent and created flexible payment plans.

It has gone to incredible lengths to work with residents, yet it still finds itself needing to resort to eviction filings to collect rent it is owed, knowing full well the majority of the individuals it files on will never be evicted.

There is a misguided view that housing providers should provide housing to renters who cannot or will not pay, a unique expectation reserved almost exclusively for the apartment industry. We don’t publicly vilify grocery stores for not giving away free food to anyone who cannot afford it. Nor do policymakers cap the cost of food, even though it is necessary for survival. Instead, we have created government programs to assist those who struggle to acquire it.

Long-term, we need to address the imbalance of supply and demand that has driven the dearth of affordable housing in the commonwealth. However, there are other actions that would make an immediate impact for struggling residents. The Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin should reinstate and fund the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) so struggling tenants may access emergency funds to meet their financial obligations.

Likewise, Virginia should establish a statewide housing voucher program to supplement the federal Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which has fallen woefully short of addressing the vast need for housing assistance in the commonwealth.

The pandemic highlighted the need for policies that subsidize housing costs for the state’s chronically rent-burdened population. Instead of publicly shaming housing providers seeking to serve our most vulnerable populations, we should extend a helping hand to those Virginians struggling to keep pace with the rising costs.

Richmonders need real solutions, not blame-casting and finger-pointing.