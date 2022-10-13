Column: Should we reward candidates for online trolling?

Like it or not, online behavior shapes who is chosen for political leadership in the United States. By the 2006 midterms it was clear that a damaging digital presence could disqualify candidates. In the 2008 election social media demonstrated positive effects as well, amplifying the messages of underdog Barack Obama. Amidst the 2022 campaign, online trolling seems to have become an accepted strategy for both parties, after a decade of normalizing tactics for baiting opponents by combining humor with negative messages.

Many internet scholars argue that the term “trolling” has been applied too broadly to describe everything from gratuitous flattery to hateful threats. To identity a truly trollish taunt, look for three elements: a lack of sincerity, a desire for embarrassment, and a compulsion to stoke conflict without advancing meaningful debate. “Don’t feed the trolls” is good advice to avoid rewarding harmful internet comments with attention, but too often candidates retaliate in kind.

John Fetterman may be the most prominent Senate candidate indulging in trolling activity. After a debilitating stroke limited his in-person appearances, he became a social media celebrity. Some messages were uplifting. Using the exuberant “corn kid” meme on TikTok, Fetterman outlined hopeful policy positions. However, other social media posts were focused solely on ridiculing and demeaning his Republican adversary Mehmet Oz. This conduct has paid off with national headlines celebrating Fetterman’s achievements as a troll.

I will admit to chuckling at Fetterman’s messages when they have a light-hearted tone, such as the warm wishes from New Jersey celebrities that were meant to draw attention to Oz’s questionable claims about Pennsylvania residency. I also appreciated the quick wittedness of Fetterman’s communication team for their snappy comebacks and deft adoption of platform trends. Making a colorful TikTok filter that cycles through Oz’s past “miracle cures” as a TV medical expert invites others to participate in the fun. But too much snark can be trivializing. Mocking a candidate for clunky graphic design or awkward phrasing keeps the focus on a campaign’s style rather than its substance.

Fetterman isn’t alone in dispensing negative messages designed for shares and likes. On the other side of the ideological spectrum, Herschel Walker’s Instagram is peppered with digs at his opponent. Although one would think that a platform designed for visual communication like Instagram would have many more pictures of the photogenic former Heisman trophy winner, there are almost as many pictures of his rival Raphael Warnock. Unfortunately, there aren’t many jokes on Walker’s feed, and they tend to be heavy-handed, like lampooning Warnock’s West Coast fundraising in their Georgia race with “Greetings from San Francisco” above his foe’s image.

Not every politician tags their opponent to intertwine two clashing social media identities in a tit-for-tat public duel. Unlike Fetterman and Walker, Ohio’s J.D. Vance names antagonist Tim Ryan without generally using his Twitter account handle, so his jibes are not visible to Ryan’s followers.

With traditional media we know that negative campaigning can suppress voter turnout, giving advantage to hardcore political bases unwilling to compromise. We also know that social media can stoke political polarization, as users retreat from messages with which they disagree. In contrast, humor often appeals to shared experiences, particularly when it is self-deprecating. At his best, Fetterman benefits from his reputation as a hoodie and shorts everyman, who punches up rather than punches down to get laughs. However, when Fetterman posts cartoons of this persona attacking stick figures labeled “corporate greed” or “corrupt politicians,” he engages in the worst kind of straw man argument.

On a human level, social media allows candidates new opportunities to interact with their constituents – and not just their opponents. Experts on political rhetoric still study the social media campaign of Obama for that reason, and I have argued that Trump – despite obvious trolling – also engaged with his online followers to promote feelings of connection, access, participation, and trust.

Both parties have unique opportunities to benefit from more intimacy and inclusion in their political storytelling by engaging with their audiences. For example, coverage of reproductive rights can be very different on peer-to-peer digital media platforms, because users are often sharing very personal experiences involving unique family circumstances or medical conditions with trusted people in their social circles. Wendy Chun has defended this kind of openness to potential strangers by asserting a right to be vulnerable in public without being attacked.

I certainly don’t want to see the two political parties violate user privacy with more large-scale data harvesting in cahoots with social media monopolies. They already exploit personal information to stoke primal fears about safety, disease, and crime. Instead, I would like to see more compassion and less trolling by the time that the 2024 election cycle comes around, so that candidates aren’t afraid to be as vulnerable as their voters.