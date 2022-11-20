Column: Sorry, Virginia, we’re stuck with the Electoral College

Thanks to the Electoral College and to shifting partisan loyalties, Virginia enjoyed being “the belle of the ball” for three straight presidential elections: 2008, 2012 and 2016. During those years, Old Dominion voters found themselves frequently courted by presidential and vice presidential candidates.

But as quickly as those suitors came, they left. In 2020, Virginia did not enjoy comparable attention from presidential candidates, as both parties viewed the Commonwealth as no longer all that competitive. Virginia’s brief time as a purple state meant that we temporarily stood with Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida as places that really mattered to presidential candidates.

Now, many Virginians are ready to say farewell to the Electoral College. A recent statewide survey from the University of Mary Washington found that 48% of Virginians would prefer that the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide becomes president. Those in favor of retaining the Electoral College represented 38% of those surveyed, while 13% were unsure which selection process they favored.

For most elections across the past two centuries, the Electoral College selected the candidate who also finished first in the national popular vote. But not always, particularly recently. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received more than 2.9 million more votes than Donald Trump did, but he won a few close states that were decisive in the Electoral College. In 2000, Al Gore won the popular vote by a margin of just over 500,000 votes, but George W. Bush narrowly won Florida and with it the Electoral College.

Given the current Republican advantage in the Electoral College revealed in those elections, it is clear why Virginia Democrats are particularly interested in changing the system. Among Democrats in the Mary Washington survey, 63% of those surveyed favored abandoning the Electoral College. Among Republicans, only 35% backed the popular vote alternative, as did 49% of those surveyed who said they were politically independent.

Across the country, support for abandoning the Electoral College is even greater than it is in Virginia. A national study conducted earlier this year by Pew Research Center revealed that 63% of all Americans favor electing the president by popular vote, an increase of 12 percentage points since the 2016 elections. Nationally, as in Virginia, Democrats are far more supportive of the change than are Republicans.

Hundreds of attempts have been made over the years to end the Electoral College, none have come close to succeeding. The Constitution is very difficult to amend — there have been only 27 amendments approved since 1787 — so future attempts probably will be no more successful than past ones.

There are few measures in our contentious times that could win approval of two-thirds approval by both houses of Congress and then ratification from three-fourths of the states, and changing the way we select our presidents will not generate such widespread agreement. Virginia’s status as a midsized state means that we will likely be about as influential under either system, but senators from less populated states vehemently oppose any efforts to relinquish the disproportionate power they hold in national elections.

The minimum of three electors per state creates great political disparities — a single elector in California represents roughly 700,000 people, while one elector in Wyoming represents about one-quarter of that.

Given the barriers to changing the Constitution, lawmakers are concentrating on reforming the Electoral Count Act following the wake of President Trump’s efforts to use ambiguities in the law to try to block congressional ratification of Biden’s 2020 win. The new proposal, which seeks “to ensure that electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s public vote for President,” would clarify the limited role the vice president is supposed to play in counting Electoral College votes. The bill, which has generated bipartisan support, would also prohibit state legislatures from overruling the popular vote expressed by their citizens.

This plan, likely to be debated after the midterm elections, falls far short of taking the popular step of abolishing the Electoral College. But it may be a more viable way of responding to public frustrations with the current system, both nationally and in Virginia, than proposing yet another Electoral College Constitutional Amendment doomed to fail.