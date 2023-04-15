If you’re active in the Richmond region’s parks, trails and athletic facilities, you may have noticed that more and more people are joining you. It’s not your imagination: The number of people living actively in our region has steadily climbed over the past 20 years. We are one of the most active regions in the country. This means a growing number of our active friends, neighbors, classmates and co-workers are more productive, have lower health care costs and contribute to increased community vibrancy. While the surge in active living is encouraging, there is more to do when it comes to helping everyone find a form of movement that will enable them to reap the rewards that active living provides.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities.”

We at Sports Backers want to provide access to active living, making it a way of life that is safe, accessible and fun for everyone. In fact, we care so much about creating a region where active living opportunities abound that we recently revised our strategic goals to meet our community’s future needs. Sports Backers is leading the planning and advocacy for the Fall Line, a 43-mile multi-use trail from Ashland to Petersburg, and we look forward to its completion in the next five years. During that same time frame, we will be advocating for 140 more miles of sidewalks, bike lanes and trails, continuing to build a connected network of active transportation and recreation options. Further, we will be working with several partners across sectors to build an Outdoor Adventure Sports Center.

Large-scale events create a buzz in our community, provide a sense of camaraderie and bring people together through iconic Richmond experiences. We plan on growing our existing events, such as the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon and Dominion Energy Riverrock, with a renewed emphasis on reaching new participants and showcasing our region’s amazing assets. Gaps in our schedule will be filled with new events to motivate and inspire more people to join in the fun. Sports Backers events put a spotlight on our region’s active living movement, generate even more pride in our community and help us be on more Top 10 rankings of America’s best cities. And when you, your family member, or friend reach a personal goal, such as completing a first 10K or setting a personal best, we are here to celebrate with you.

During the next five years, we plan on doing the hard work to create more opportunities to get moving. Our Fitness Warriors program will expand from 60 free group fitness classes a week to 120 free classes in areas with limited access to physical activity opportunities throughout the region. We will add school-based fitness clubs to our already successful Kids Run Clubs to grow the total number of students reached. And we will add more training teams for our events, boosting a fun, supportive and safe environment to prepare for our races.

Sports Backers and our hundreds of community partners will promote active living in schools and workplaces throughout the region as part of our Active RVA certification program. We will continue to work with local governments throughout the region to build infrastructure and provide active living programming. We will expand our beloved 1,800 trained volunteers who teach our fitness classes, produce events, coach training team participants and mentor our active youth. We are also updating our high school scholarship program to support the future generation of active living leaders.

Ultimately, our region’s success in creating a place where local residents can thrive in a healthy community depends on making physical activity options safe and accessible. We all have an opportunity to be active living role models in the community. Active people come in all shapes, sizes and colors, and the more people see their friends and neighbors living actively, the more likely they are to think this movement is for them as well.

We invite you to come out to an event, join a group fitness class, volunteer with one of our programs or make a donation and be a part of building a more vibrant community through active living. Let’s get started, RVA!

Close 12-03-1948 (cutline): A weekly square dance is held at the Bainbridge Center shown on the right. 06-07-1948 (cutline): Richmond teenagers enjoy a coke at a recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. Teens are Nolen Chalkley, Frances Moore, Jane Hazelhurst, and Billy Husband. 05-22-1954 (cutline): Square dance 'hoedown'--Dancers at the Byrd Park tennis courts seem to have the steps under control as they participate in an old-fashioned square dance "hoedown" officially starting Park and Recreation Week here. Other events during the week, which ends Sunday, May 30, will include family festials, concerts, picnics, games and exhibits. The dance was held last night. 06-07-1948 : Youth play games at Cowardin Avenue Rec. Center. 06-07-1948: Girls play dominoes at recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. 10-22-1948 (cutline): William H. King, program speaker and chairman of water safety for the sponsoring Red Cross, chats with three of the swimmers...Carolyn Carter, Joan and Marjorie Seibold. 03-18-1948 (cutline): Favorite pastime--the pool table is the center of recreation at Firehouse No.7, 910 E. Cary St. 10-22-1948 (cutline): Pool season opens--Parents, fellow swummers, and city officials were among the spectators as a swimming and safety demonstration last night opened the season at the Mosque pool. 05-30-1950: Summer Hill School. Dance called "duck for the oyster." 06-04-1950 (cutline) Getting some early practice at tennis. Barbara Kilday (kneeling) and Becky Branch help Jill Arnold (right) tie on the net. From the Archives: A look back at recreation in Richmond Dancing, games, sports and swimming were just some of the ways Richmonders enjoyed their free time. 12-03-1948 (cutline): A weekly square dance is held at the Bainbridge Center shown on the right. 06-07-1948 (cutline): Richmond teenagers enjoy a coke at a recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. Teens are Nolen Chalkley, Frances Moore, Jane Hazelhurst, and Billy Husband. 05-22-1954 (cutline): Square dance 'hoedown'--Dancers at the Byrd Park tennis courts seem to have the steps under control as they participate in an old-fashioned square dance "hoedown" officially starting Park and Recreation Week here. Other events during the week, which ends Sunday, May 30, will include family festials, concerts, picnics, games and exhibits. The dance was held last night. 06-07-1948 : Youth play games at Cowardin Avenue Rec. Center. 06-07-1948: Girls play dominoes at recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. 10-22-1948 (cutline): William H. King, program speaker and chairman of water safety for the sponsoring Red Cross, chats with three of the swimmers...Carolyn Carter, Joan and Marjorie Seibold. 03-18-1948 (cutline): Favorite pastime--the pool table is the center of recreation at Firehouse No.7, 910 E. Cary St. 10-22-1948 (cutline): Pool season opens--Parents, fellow swummers, and city officials were among the spectators as a swimming and safety demonstration last night opened the season at the Mosque pool. 05-30-1950: Summer Hill School. Dance called "duck for the oyster." 06-04-1950 (cutline) Getting some early practice at tennis. Barbara Kilday (kneeling) and Becky Branch help Jill Arnold (right) tie on the net.