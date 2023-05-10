How much is too much when it comes to committing taxpayer dollars to pay for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ new stadium?

Is it $110 million, which includes preconstruction and building costs? What about $135 million, which includes the cost of relocating and building a new $25 million Sports Backers stadium to replace its existing facility, which currently sits in the footprint of the sprawling 67-acre Diamond District development, which won City Council’s approval on Monday night with nary a whisper of dissent.

Or, if you want to project out into the future — factoring in the debt service, minus inflation, on both facilities, which will require redirected tax revenues within a tax-increment financing district for at least the next 30 years — how about more than $300 million?

Two weeks after the administration of Mayor Levar Stoney introduced finalized terms with its chosen developer, RVA Diamond Partners, to build the city’s largest economic development project to date — a $2.4 billion capital infusion on the city’s North Side that includes residential housing, office buildings, retail shops, a hotel and an 11-acre park — City Council unanimously signed off on the deal Monday night. It promises to bring in more than $1 billion in tax revenue over the next 44 years. There will be affordable housing, robust minority participation in construction, plenty of union and nonunion jobs. If it comes to fruition, there’s no question that the project will literally transform what has long been a commercial wasteland at the doorstep of a key city gateway on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

It’s clear The Diamond, built in 1985, is in need of significant renovation, at the very least. The city has determined that the stadium is obsolete and needs to be replaced. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball is threatening to pull the Squirrels, a Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, out of Richmond altogether unless a new ballpark is constructed by opening day 2025.

What’s not clear is why the city must foot the bill. How much public money will be funneled to the current project? And what is the opportunity cost?

Perhaps Richmonders have grown so tired of the ballpark debate that it no longer registers as a topic worthy of our attention. Maybe everyone loves the Flying Squirrels so much that no amount is too much. Both are certainly plausible, considering not a single person signed up to speak in opposition during Monday’s public hearing.

It wasn’t that long ago when the last stadium proposal generated widespread community pushback. More than a decade ago, proposals to build the stadium in Shockoe Bottom met fierce resistance. “No stadium” signs cropped up on street corners and showed up at City Council meetings. Those previous ballpark foibles influenced the 2016 mayoral election, and later, the Navy Hill debacle. It also steered the procurement process for the Diamond District, leading the city to declare as a precondition for awarding the development contract that the winning team must “utilize financing approaches that minimize public investment and risk and maximize private investment.”

Does $300 million sound like minimizing public investment?

City officials would argue that most of the tax revenue needed to pay for the ballpark doesn’t currently exist, so therefore, it’s not really costing taxpayers anything. Most of the 67-acre site is owned by the city. But it’s also true that the Diamond District doesn’t need a stadium to spur redevelopment.

In 2009, when developers were proposing to build a ballpark as part of a $318 million mixed-use project in the Bottom, a key part of the rationale for doing so was to “unlock” the economic development potential of the Boulevard. Why? The Boulevard was deemed too valuable, the pitch went, to devote to a non-tax-revenue-generating stadium. A later iteration took it a step further, rolling the two sites together into a single proposal that capitalized on the Boulevard’s location next to two interstates — 95 and 64 — for a massive residential, retail and office complex (sound familiar?). The tax revenues generated on the Boulevard, in fact, served as justification for building in the Bottom.

There was resistance on multiple fronts, but those previous ballpark proposals flopped because no one could make the numbers work. Financing a new stadium by issuing taxable or nontaxable bonds through a community development authority – a quasi-governmental entity that would collect and redistribute tax revenues generated within the project itself to issue bonds and pay off the debt, all off the city’s books – didn’t fly. Private investors don’t tend to like purely speculative development proposals. They want guarantees that they’ll get paid back. Either the city must “morally guarantee” that it will jump in and cover the payments if the revenues fall short, the landowners must agree to a special assessment to cover the difference, or both. Often, as was the case with Navy Hill and this latest proposal, the tax-increment financing district created to pay off the bonds has to be expanded to include existing tax-producing businesses to generate the needed revenue.

In other words, the promise that such developments are self-financing is a misnomer. It always comes with a price. And this deal is far from done: Richmond is already seeking a one-year extension from Major League Baseball — city officials blame skyrocketing interest rates for delaying the stadium, which won’t be ready until 2026 — and there’s no guarantee the bonds will even float. It’s possible, if not likely, that the city will need to pump in even more public money to make the financing work in the months ahead.

In the current Diamond District proposal, even with a new stadium, the immense value of the 67 acres — remember, it sits next to two interstates and is surrounded by booming residential communities, especially in Scott’s Addition and North Side — is expected to generate an additional $1 billion in new tax revenue through 2068. But it could have been a lot more.

And that’s the disappointing part. No one bothered to ask: How much tax revenue would the project generate without a stadium? How much public money will Richmond have to fork over? How much is too much?

From the Archives: Professional baseball in Richmond, 1953-1990