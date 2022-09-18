Column: Standardized test scores not a fair assessment of Virginia schools

The essence of education at the kindergarten through high school graduation level is the classroom teacher. Teachers typically spend more quality time with students in this age group than their parents, guardians, and other caregivers.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave us clear and definite proof of the value of the classroom teacher working with students in a live, physical classroom. Only in that setting can a teacher communicate with a student face-to-face and read their body language and facial expressions to determine if the student “gets it.”

Classroom teachers know that each student is an unique individual who has skills, aptitudes, strengths, challenges, and often special needs. These characteristics may be physical, mental, social, or emotional. Social media has exacerbated these issues because anyone can put awful comments on the internet that can travel instantly to many people in locations world-wide. There are no editors to check for accuracy or appropriateness; the only determinant of the posting is the sender. Students in K-12 levels are especially vulnerable to this type of cruelty.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 44% of high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness during the pandemic caused by long periods of isolation from their friends and teachers.

The American School Counselors Association recommends that there should be a ratio of one school counselor for every 250 students; Virginia’s ratio is 1:348. Only New Hampshire and Vermont meet the 1:250 ratio.

Much has been written about the so-called “achievement gap” and the comparisons of academic success among groupings of students. The Virginia Department of Education places students in ten subgroups; among them are students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged, and English learners (formerly English as a Second Language). If there are differences among these groups in the Standards of Learning (SOL) scores, then differences are highlighted.

The real issue is that differences in test scores of these subgroups are often characterized as “achievement gaps” that need to be narrowed. The real achievement gap is the difference in students’ potential compared with their academic successes. We should not compare subgroups of students, rather we should compare what a student accomplished versus that student’s potential as assessed by classroom teachers using various testing and assessment mechanisms. Classroom teachers work in concert with school experts trained in further assessing student aptitudes and challenges and work to overcome these unique individual challenges. The classroom teacher is the main leader in student learning with support from school psychologists, social workers, special education teachers, curriculum specialists, principals and assistant principals. It is truly a team effort of the highest order.

It is unfortunate and unfair that public K-12 schools in Virginia and other states are judged solely on standardized test scores and do not recognize the tremendous effort and success that comes from classroom teachers and their colleagues working together to maximize student achievement.

The true measure of a school’s success is its ability to determine where the student is upon arrival, what that student is capable of going, and creating academic, emotional, and social successes for that student. That is the true measure of the term “achievement gap.”