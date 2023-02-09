Column: State prisons need more transparency

I was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2004. While there, I participated in rehab programs, trained rescue dogs and developed restorative justice programs to help my peers understand the impact of our crimes.

The clean record that I worked so hard to maintain finally landed me a second chance in 2020, when Gov. Ralph Northam issued me a pardon.

I feel incredibly lucky. But part of the reason I succeeded was because I had access to a tool that a lot of people incarcerated in Virginia don’t: I stayed connected to my friends and loved ones.

They were the ones I talked to about what I was experiencing, and they were the ones who kept me grounded in an environment that wasn’t always safe and definitely wasn’t transparent to the outside.

It sounds simple. But studies have shown that people who stay in touch with their loved ones while in prison have higher rates of rehabilitation while they’re incarcerated — and lower rates of recidivism after they’re released.

Far from a mere nicety, phone calls home are a powerful public safety tool that would mean substantially fewer people wind up back in Virginia prisons a second time.

That could make a big difference for an agency — the Virginia Department of Corrections — whose budget has almost doubled since 2014 to $1.5 billion.

What exactly VADOC is doing with that money is unclear. Even though VADOC has total control over the lives of approximately 25,000 Virginians, it doesn’t have to share most information about its operations with the people who are paying for it: the taxpayers.

In fact, neither the public, nor the media, nor even elected officials really know what’s going on behind prison walls in Virginia. My loved ones were shocked by a lot of what I described to them in our phone calls.

The simple fact is that our leaders can’t fix problems they don’t know about. But SB 994, a bill introduced in the General Assembly this session, would change that. It would create an ombudsman position that would conduct regular inspections of every Virginia prison and produce a report for the public, the governor and lawmakers.

Instead of relying on hearsay, our elected leaders would get an accurate snapshot from a trustworthy source of what is really going on in Virginia prisons. For oversight to be effective, it must be independent, and that’s what SB 994 would establish, bringing an end to a system in which VADOC investigates its own problems.

I’m optimistic that more transparency, like the kind SB 994 would create, would mean lawmakers would have a better understanding of what’s working in Virginia prisons, and what’s not. They’d know why so many people locked up in the commonwealth don’t succeed the way I did.

Take phone calls.

Unlike me, many people I was locked up with couldn’t afford them. At 4 cents a minute, a 5-minute phone call costs more than people incarcerated in Virginia make in an hour. It usually falls on people’s family members — themselves disproportionately the poorest people in the commonwealth — to make up the difference.

But another bill introduced at the General Assembly this session, SB 1274, would finally fix that. This bill would make no-cost phone calls a reality for people incarcerated in Virginia prisons, giving more people access to one of the biggest tools that made all the difference for me.

SB 1274 recognizes that vendors aren’t charging Virginia prisons more for their services because they have to, or because the services they provide automatically cost more in prisons. They’re doing it because currently, in Virginia, they can.

My loved ones could shoulder the burden of the high fees that vendors charged me. But most can’t afford to.

That’s why SB 1274 is so critical: by eliminating steep fees on essential communication services, this bill turbocharges the odds that people will actually rehabilitate themselves while locked up in Virginia prisons, and drastically decreases the odds they’ll come back.

And thanks to SB 994, our lawmakers will have a better idea of what conditions inside those prisons are really like, so they can make additional data-driven and evidence-based reforms.

Our commonwealth could be safer — and people who are incarcerated could be more successful — if lawmakers pass these two bills this legislative session. It’s not often that both the American Civil Liberties Union and Americans for Prosperity agree, but our support reflects the bipartisan consensus from lawmakers that it’s time to make SB 1274 and SB 994 law.

It’s time Virginia prisons got more oversight, and the people locked up inside them got more tools to succeed. After all, people in VADOC custody deserve the same odds of success I had when I was, too.