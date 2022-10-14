Column: 'Stay alive, get transplanted, and get well'

Involve yourself with athletics long enough, and you gain a great understanding of competitive spirit and teamwork.

It’s that spirit and teamwork I have seen in the faces of everyone I encountered before, during, and after my lifesaving liver transplant.

It’s what I often see reflected on the faces of families who are going through their own transplant journeys.

It’s what I felt when I learned that the United States recently surpassed the once-unimaginable milestone of one million lifesaving transplants.

That said, I haven’t always seen this reality reflected in the manner in which some have chosen to speak about the organ donation and transplant system.

As a runner and cross country and track coach since the 1970s, I’ve always taught athletes to train and race with purpose, respect terrain, weather, and opponents but never fear them, and run, not just to the finish, but through it. If others beat you across the line, I’ve said, make sure it’s because they’re faster, not tougher, more determined, or better prepared.

Cliché as it might sound, sports truly is a metaphor for life, but the importance of that adage was more theory than reality until I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis in early 2010 and began the most grueling race of my life.

My condition moved slowly at first but intensified in the spring of 2011. By the summer of 2012, it was “game-on.”

That’s when my competitive instincts kicked in full force. In early November, I was admitted to the Surgical and Trauma Intensive Care Unit at the VCU Medical Center with a MELD score of 40, which, in layman’s terms, means “gravely ill.” Without a transplant very soon, my doctor said, I wouldn’t survive.

I told anyone who would listen that no way would I die in this hospital. That wasn’t arrogance or denial. It was just a very sick guy competing with every fiber of his being. Then, as the hours passed, I changed the narrative to “PSC might beat me across the finish line, but no way will it ever beat me.”

Throughout the challenges and the crisis, faith, family, and friends sustained me and helped me remain at peace, my medical team at the Hume-Lee Transplant Center never gave up on me, and as the clock approached midnight, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and the lifesaving machinery of the nation’s organ donation and transplant system worked its magic and offered me a liver in the nick of time. On Nov. 14, I was blessed with a lifesaving transplant. My donor was an 84-year-old female stroke victim from Wilmington, North Carolina, who left a liver in pristine condition.

UNOS is a non-profit based here in Richmond. It has a variety of functions including managing the transplant waiting list, maintaining the database containing all data for every transplant in the United States, gathering input from stakeholders to develop equitable policies, and bringing the community of patients and professionals together.

This is a community that does not rest. Organs can be donated and transplanted at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Central to this system are the regional organ procurement organizations (OPOs) and more than 200 transplant hospitals, as well as many professionals, volunteers, patients, donors, and families who make giving the gift of life a reality.

Suffice it to say that the transplant system in the United States is complex and relies on collaboration.

As a transplant survivor and volunteer advocating for fellow travelers and their families at the VCU Medical Center, I’ve experienced the transplant system closely and personally.

When I became sick, I had three goals: stay alive, get transplanted, and get well. Everyone involved with my care, whether on site or behind the scenes, also had three goals: keep me alive, get me transplanted, and get me well.

My success and the success of so many others with compelling stories to tell is very much the result of selfless, committed team members who bring to their calling a competitive spirit that those of us involved with athletics can only imagine. Their efforts are laser-focused on getting the lifesaving organ to patients in need. They perform their duties not for acclaim or because their work is easy or glamorous but because it’s meaningful and fulfilling. Their calling is truly noble.

There is no resting on laurels. Improvement is paramount. UNOS, transplant programs and OPOs collectively strive for excellence to improve the system for patients like me, and the road to excellence, they are well aware, has no finish line.