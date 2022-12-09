Column: Still chasing the shadow of Rodney Monroe

L. Douglas Wilder’s political legacy as Richmond mayor — he had a tumultuous four-year term after becoming the first elected at-large mayor following the city’s shift 18 years ago to a strong mayor form of government — was cemented shortly after taking office in January of 2005. With a modicum of fanfare, Wilder hired a little-known police chief in Macon, Georgia, to replace the recently departed Andre Parker. In a city reeling from a spike in homicides and violence, Rodney Monroe was Wilder’s first significant hire. The decision turned out to be a good one.

Monroe took over as Richmond’s police chief that February. Some thought he was in over his head — Macon had just 16 homicides in 2004; Richmond had 95 — but almost immediately the city embraced the affable police chief, a streetwise, blue-collar cop with an empathetic touch that belied his gruff exterior. Monroe grew up in Washington, D.C., and later Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he learned to box at Palmer Park Gym alongside a then-unknown Sugar Ray Leonard. He also brought big-city policing experience: 22 years in D.C.’s toughest districts, where he once brokered a truce between rival gangs at the notorious Benning Terrace public housing complex.

Before taking office, Wilder had put together a search committee made up of local business executives and civic leaders to find Richmond’s next police chief.

“Our committee was overwhelmed by him,” recalled the committee’s chair, Jim Cherry, who was at the time chief executive of the Mid-Atlantic region for Wachovia Bank. Cherry, now retired and living in North Carolina, remembers how Monroe showed up in Richmond a few days prior to the interview. He asked a taxi driver to take him to the city’s toughest neighborhoods.

“When he came and met with us, he described what he had seen,” including unkempt streets, abandoned cars and no visible police presence, Cherry said. “He then started talking about community policing. Clean them up, get police presence in these areas either by stationing them or putting in little satellite places. … None of the [other candidates] came with a plan. Rodney Monroe did.”

As the city prepares to search for its next police chief following the departure of Gerald Smith, who resigned on Oct. 25 after a 27-month tenure riddled with controversy, Monroe’s shadow still looms large over Richmond. Monroe only served as police chief for three years, from 2005-2008, before leaving to take over as chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. But his impact was enormous.

Monroe instilled a community policing philosophy in Richmond that involved computerized mapping of crime incidents and breaking the precincts into a dozen sectors, assigning officers to work the same beats at the same times to increase community familiarity. Police began hosting regular neighborhood meetings, soliciting community input and incorporating localized crime prevention strategies.

In his last full year as chief, 2007, homicides had dropped to 55; and for the next eight years the annual count hovered in the low 40s. Monroe and Wilder pushed hard to increase the department’s officer ranks to get more patrols and officers in high-crime neighborhoods. The former chief accrued so much political capital that once, during a City Council budget work session, he received a standing ovation after requesting an additional $3.6 million in funding.

“Monroe really came in with a level of confidence and experience — and a great personality. He knew how to be engaged with residents,” recalled City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who had just been elected to her first full term on Council in 2004. “People really got engaged. They really understood the mission. They also knew the strategies. Everyone was singing from the same sheet.”

Since he left, however, Richmond has been unable to replicate that Monroe magic. The city has burned through six police chiefs since then, with varying degrees of success. Three of them — Ray Tarasovic, Alfred Durham and Gerald Smith — had direct ties to Monroe, either through D.C. or Charlotte, but none rose to community and political prominence quite like their predecessor.

Perhaps too much has time has passed. The city’s summer of protest following the police killing of George Floyd, which led to frequent clashes between protestors and police in Richmond and across the country, may have permanently altered the relationship. Calls to “defund the police” after Floyd’s death, along with the heightened attention to police brutality, didn’t exist in 2005.

Policing has changed in other ways. In the 1990s and early 2000s, inner-city drug markets were responsible for much of the bloodshed. Today, a social media dispute is as likely to lead to gun violence as a turf dispute between rival drug gangs. And as cities across the country struggle to recruit new officers, true community policing is difficult, if not impossible.

Richmond, for instance, has north of 150 officer vacancies, says Brendan Leavy, president of the Richmond Coalition of Police: “You can only do so much. It’s very hard to do community policing when you have a shortage of that magnitude.”

Robertson, who now serves as City Council vice president, says Monroe created a blueprint for how community policing is supposed to work. “Monroe proved to us that it can be done,” she said. When the Stoney administration begins the search for the next police chief — currently, veteran Maj. Richard Edwards is serving as acting chief — Monroe should remain top of mind.

“When we go out to do that search, someone with that level of knowledge and experience is going to be fundamental to our success,” she said. “We have the template. We have the model.”

From the Archives: Richmond police in the 1980s