Column: Support for Henrico County bond referendum

Successful communities are not created overnight, but rather take many years of strategic decisions and investments to achieve the quality of life that residents expect for themselves and their families. These expectations include, but are certainly not limited to, ensuring the next generation receives the best possible education, trusted public safety services, and plentiful space for fun and recreation. Well-run local governments understand this premise.

Providing quality services at the local level begins with hiring incredible employees. Henrico County is fortunate to have the best of the best. It also requires appropriate facilities, a fact that local governments understand but sometimes struggle to deliver due to significant costs and competing priorities. When existing schools are at or near capacity, new schools are needed to accommodate growth. When public facilities such as schools, fire stations, and parks become obsolete, they must be rebuilt or renovated. These are demands from you, our residents and businesses, and smart governments listen to the people they serve.

This fall, Henrico voters will be asked to choose “yes” or “no” on four individual questions that will appear on the ballot. Together, these questions are referred to as a “bond referendum.” Each of Henrico’s questions represents a specific area of focus: schools, public safety, recreation and parks, and stormwater drainage. A successful vote on these questions would authorize the county to issue a series of general obligation bonds, totaling $511.4 million, that would support large projects that touch every corner of the county. Two-thirds of this total — $340.5 million — are associated with school projects alone.

Henrico voters may remember a similar series of questions that appeared on the ballot in 2016. That year, each question was approved by an affirmative vote that exceeded 75%. Completed projects resulting from that approval include: new Tucker and Highland Springs high schools, an addition to Holladay Elementary School, a number of substantial renovations to older schools, the beautiful new Fairfield Area Library, improvements to Glover Park, a new baseball stadium at Dorey Park, brand new turf football fields at every high school, among others. More projects from the 2016 bond referendum are in various phases of completion, which the public will soon be able to enjoy. These facilities do not simply enhance quality of life in Henrico, they are uplifting entire communities.

The four questions on the ballot this fall are intended to continue upon the successes of the 2016 bond referendum by funding a variety of projects — new and renovated schools, firehouses, and parks, while also addressing the training and physical safety of Henrico’s first responders. Henrico is also partnering with the Henrico Humane Society to operate a new “no-kill” animal shelter and adoption center that the public will name. This bond referendum also proposes the first significant investment in addressing a problem in Henrico that will only worsen over time: neighborhood and community flooding. A list of all projects that would be funded with an affirmative vote on the bond referendum can be found at henrico.us/bonds.

As with the 2016 bond referendum, all projects being proposed in the 2022 bond referendum would be funded within existing resources. Henrico’s tax rates would not increase.

Why four questions and not one? Going back many decades, the Henrico Board of Supervisors has demanded multiple questions, by category (schools, parks, fire stations, etc.) as it is the most transparent and democratic way to present a bond referendum to our residents; and quite frankly, is the right thing to do. If a voter decides that new schools are important, but new parks are not, it is their fundamental democratic right to vote “yes” for one and “no” for the other should they choose.

By asking multiple questions, we have a responsibility to ensure all voters understand what is being presented. So far, Henrico staff have scheduled more than 140 individual meetings with various homeowners’ associations, civic groups, and many others to ensure utmost understanding of all four questions on the ballot this fall. Henrico will also be mailing copies of a brochure further explaining the bond referendum to all Henrico residents and businesses. The brochure, including versions translated to 14 additional languages, can be found at henrico/bonds/bond-brochures-translated/. Anyone who would like to schedule a meeting with our staff or who simply may have a question is welcome to contact me directly at hin@henrico.us.

The four questions on this bond referendum have a direct impact on every single magisterial district in Henrico. If you are still “on the fence” as to whether or not you plan to vote in this fall’s election, we sincerely hope that this bond referendum gives you added reason to exercise your right to do so. Absentee voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, and Election Day is Nov. 8.