If you bought something in the store and the cashier kept the change for herself, she would certainly be guilty of theft. Unfortunately, the same principle isn’t applying to Virginia lawmakers who are seeking to keep excess taxpayer dollars for government use.

Indeed, many legislators wrongly believe that they have an unrestricted license to use leftover funds from fiscal year 2022 to go on a wild spending spree for more government programs and projects. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a better idea: restore the money to its rightful owners, the hard-working taxpayers struggling to make ends meet.

When the commonwealth ended its fiscal year with a $3.2 billion surplus, Youngkin rightfully proposed tax relief as a commonsense solution. “The right thing to do is return unplanned revenue to taxpayers,” he told lawmakers. “Again, it’s not our money. It belongs to the hard-working taxpayers of Virginia. ... When government collects more money than it anticipates and rightfully spends less than it plans, it only makes sense to give the money back to the people who earned it.” But Virginia has continued to collect more taxes than projected in this year’s budget – $111.3 million to be more precise.

This supports Youngkin’s case that budget discipline is necessary. We need a bipartisan, long-term commitment to reduce out-of-control spending while also lowering taxes.

Cutting unfair tax rates will help restore the income taxpayers lost in FY 2022, while also fostering long-term economic growth. Specifically, Virginia legislators would be wise to consider reducing personal income taxes (PITs), taxes that especially burden families already suffering from the effects of high inflation rates.

Virginia taxpayers are well-acquainted with the state’s graduated income tax with a top rate of 5.75%, a rate Youngkin hopes to reduce to 5.5% this year, bringing state revenues down by roughly $333 million in fiscal year 2024. His reform could lead to 86% of taxpaying Virginians benefiting from a lower top tax rate. The commonwealth could also significantly reduce the personal income tax rate using tax rate triggers – a mechanism that would decrease the tax rate only after state revenue hits a certain level.

Taxing people’s labor through PITs does nothing but harm Virginians by encouraging workers to migrate to other states with low-income tax rates. It comes as no surprise then, that for nearly the past decade, more people have left Virginia than have moved to the area, even though the population has grown significantly during that time.

Should Virginia reform PITs, it could eventually become more like North Carolina, a state that in 2021 adopted a 4.75% individual flat tax rate, making it the No. 1 state on CNBC’s “Top State’s for Business” list. People from high-tax states are flocking to prosperous North Carolina, making it the third most popular migration destination outside of Texas and Florida.

Virginia’s flat 6% corporate income tax (CIT) rate could also benefit from a North Carolina-style reduction. The Tar Heel state is set to reduce its CIT from 2.5% to 2.25% in 2025 and zero it out completely in 2030.

Tax reform is a logical remedy to the over-taxation experienced by Virginians in FY 2022 and the best path toward prosperity for all Virginians. Meaningful tax reform, combined with returning unspent government funds to the taxpayers, is a one-two punch for stronger, more sustainable growth throughout the commonwealth. The Virginia General Assembly should jump at the opportunity to enact these reforms and make Virginia the best place in the country to live, work and raise a family. Youngkin has taken the lead, and the legislature must follow.

Close truck accident 03-02-1979 (cutline): Smashed cab at edge of James River on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailer jackknifed when two wheels came off. The driver was thrown from the cab and landed about 40 feet from the north bank of the river. "That mud down there saved his life," a fireman said. truck accident 10-03-1971 (cutline): The driver of an empty tanker lost control of the truck in heavy rain yesterday in Petersburg, and it jack knifed and crashed into a toll booth on Interstate 95. The impact knocked the booth onto an automobile stopped at the toll plaza. The attendant in the booth saw the truck coming and ran from the booth before it was toppled. There were no serious injuries. truck accident 03-29-1972 (cutline): Al Miller (right) of Conover, N.C., crawled to safety as the fuel tanks of the tractor-trailer burst into flames yesterday. The 34-year-old truck driver said he was attempting to slow the rig from 45 miles an hour as he approached the Belvidere Toll Plaza. Police charged Raymond Henley, 38, with reckless driving after his rig became wedged under the railroad tracks about 9:25 a.m. Damage to the trailer, owned by Adley Express Co. of Richmond, and its load of laundry detergent was estimated between $7,000 and $9,000 by investigating officers. truck accident 07-11-1978 (cutline): Tractor-Trailer Crashes--This jackknifed trator-trailer wound up hanging over a bridge over railroad trackes just north of the Lombardy Street overpass of Interstate 95. State trooper J.W. Hogan said the rig, driven by Stephen Smith, 26 of Hopewell went out of control around 3 p.m. yesterday as it rounded a curve on a hill at the approach to the Belvidere Toll Plaza. It crossed three lanes of the southbound highway and hit a guard rail and a car in the left lane before jackknifing and recrossing the highway where it struck the bridge and went through the guardrail. Smith and Mrs. Mary Kohut of Hollywood, Fla., a passenger in the car driven by her son, John, were reported in satisfactory condition with minor injuries at Medical College of Viginia Hospital. Damage was estimated at $10,000. truck accident 03-07-1966: Truck was too tall to clear underpass in Richmond. truck accident 08-14-1969 (cutline): Henrico County police said the brakes on this truck apparently failed as it was eastbound on Parham Road yesterday afternoon, causing it to overturn and spill crushed rock on a car southbound on Staples Mill Road. The driver of the car, Mrs. Joyce A. Thrift, and her son Thomas, 2, were treated at St. Mary's Hospital and later released, police said, but a daughter, Michelia Ann, 5 was admitted for treatment of a fractured skull. A second car, northbound on Staples Mill Road, also was rammed but the truck. No one else was injured, however. truck accident 06-01-1968 (cutline): Snap, Crackle, Then Pop--The concrete railing and pillars of 14th Street Bridge functioned as a giant can opener yesterday on a large tractor-trailer truck whose load apparently shifted on a curve at the south approach to the James River span. No one was injured in the crash, which occured around 1 p.m. although the trailer was practically demolished when it tipped over onto the bridge's railing. The truck's load of foodstuffs, including a large quantity of breakfast cereal, was strewn around the wreckage following the crash. truck accident 08-14-1969 (cutline): Truck Smashes Parked Cars--The driver of a Gray Line tractor trailer truck apparently escaped serious injury, according to police, when his rig was involved in this multiple-vehicle crash yesterday at Eighth and Cary streets. Police Lt. W.A. Talbert said the driver, Carrol Carter, 40, of 3316 Ellwood Ave., apparently "blacked out" just before the crash. Carter was treated at Medical College of Virginia Hospital and released. Police said Carter's eastbound rig collided with the rear of a car in traffic and then struck several concrete posts, a utility pole and a line of parked autos on the north side of Cary Street. truck accident 01-23-1969 (cutline): Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 after accident today. truck accident 07-14-1969 (cutline): A Virginia Electric and Power Co. utility pole was sheared off at its base when it was struck by this pickup truck, which overturned, and caused a brief power failrue to at least 2,000 Vepco customers. The accident took place about 9:45 p.m. yesterday in the 6500 block of W. Broad St. The driver of the truck, identified as Jimmie C. Irvin, 63, of the 8200 block of W. Broad St., was treated for minor injuries at the emergency room of St. Mary's Hospital and later released. Further details of the crash were not available. A Vepco spokesman said the pole supported three transformers. truck accident 06-20-1969 (cutline): Brakes Fail, Bricks Fly-- Richmond police said about $2,000 in damage was done to this brick building at 2105 E. Broad St. yesterday when it was struck by a jacknifing tractor-trailer that had lost its brakes on Broad Street hill. The front of the structure, once the Highway Church of Christ, collapsed in the crash at about 6:15 a.m. It was apparently vacant at the time, police said. The truck driver, R.B. Bush, 26, of Newark, Del., told police he had to jacknife his rig to avoid hitting some cars. From the Archives: Truck accidents A look back at truck accidents that occurred around Richmond. truck accident 03-02-1979 (cutline): Smashed cab at edge of James River on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailer jackknifed when two wheels came off. The driver was thrown from the cab and landed about 40 feet from the north bank of the river. 