Column: The housing crisis requires bipartisan solutions

Central Virginia is experiencing an affordable housing crisis.

Across the commonwealth and the country, people are having trouble finding safe and affordable housing. I have spoken with many families in my district in Henrico County and throughout the region who are struggling to pay their rent and mortgages, and the problem is only getting worse.

The cost of housing has increased faster than the rate of inflation in the past five years, and it is causing strain on our community. Here in the Richmond region, the average family cannot afford to purchase a home, and rent is taking up more and more of household budgets, costing families hundreds of dollars more in rent each month. The crisis is even more severe for Black and Hispanic communities because so much of Central Virginia has been wrecked by decades of discriminatory policies that have kept people of color from building housing wealth.

In 2022, homelessness in the Richmond area reached levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, and the city’s eviction rate remains one of the highest in the country. One in every three Virginians spends more than 30% of their hard-earned income on housing, earning the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s dubious distinction of being “cost-burdened.”

Our region is growing rapidly. This year, the Lego Group will invest $1 billion in a facility that will bring more than 1,700 new jobs to our community. It is wonderful to see this growth, but it will put even more strain on our housing supply. It is time for legislative action to create more affordable housing supply and housing stability for Richmond families.

This year, I introduced a bill in the General Assembly that would help to increase access to affordable housing across the commonwealth. This bill would allow the state greater latitude to work with landlords to expand the number of low-income rental units available. Due to the lack of affordable housing units throughout the commonwealth, it is important that we quickly make additional tools available that will spur the creation of new affordable housing options for Virginians.

Unfortunately, some Republicans in the House are prioritizing corporate tax cuts over people and defeating commonsense ideas like the one put forth in my bill. The House Republican Caucus chose to kill my bill and bills carried by my colleagues because they would rather play politics than make meaningful change for our constituents.

Making housing more accessible and affordable is not a Republican or Democratic issue; it is an issue with statewide community impact and it requires bipartisan solutions. It is absolutely critical that my Republican colleagues put partisanship aside and come to the table with real solutions that will fix the root causes of our housing crisis. We need more units; we need to incentivize new opportunities; we need to invest in affordability; and we need to allow communities the freedom to decide what pathways are best for them to increase affordable housing.

Housing is foundational to our economy and our society, and I will continue to work with my Democratic colleagues and reach across the aisle to make safe, affordable housing a reality for all Virginians.

