Column: The hypocrisy of free speech in Youngkin new 'guidance' on trans-youth accommodations

Virginians are reacting to the recent Gov. Glenn Youngkin policy changes that have to do with transgender schoolchildren in public schools. The proposed policies are transphobic and hateful of trans-kids.

As a professor of educational foundations with expertise in youth development, I warn that this is a grave mistake. Identity formation is a natural part of human development – that is a central milestone in the still short lives of the developing schoolchildren. To stifle, to erase and replace, to deny youth any part of their human developmental processes, including identity formation, may create deep psychological trauma for them, and likely, spur a life of dysfunction and anxiety with depressive symptoms — including risk of suicidal ideation. Identity formation is that important to youth development.

In addition, our undervalued and underpaid public school teachers and administrators are forced into an impossible situation due to the politicized nature of the policies in question. Indeed, these policies are laden with hypocrisy, and here is how. The proposed Youngkin state “guidance” on transgender student accommodation will forcefully out trans kids, while simultaneously doing indelible harm to their developing psyches.

The updated “guidance” states that teachers cannot be compelled to refer to transgender students by their preferred names and genders if it goes against the teacher’s "constitutionally protected” free speech rights. Now the state is concerned with “teacher-protected free speech?" Only in this instance?

Currently, the state is criminalizing teachers via the Youngkin imposed snitch-line. This toll-free number is used as tool of control, inciting fear in those teachers who dare to exercise their own free speech when compelled to lift the veil on the white-mythological history they are forced to teach.

An example is the contents of the Virginia fourth grade textbook on the history of Colonial Virginia. How can Virginia colonial history be taught without centering the settler colonial project of erase and replace of indigenous peoples? How does an educator teach Virginia colonial history and leave out human trafficking men, women and children? What Virginia students are fed, is a mythological version of Virginia history that is characteristically white supremacist that centers the European settler colonials as exercising their “God-given right” as Christians (protestant) to seize land and erase people and their histories from the journals of history.

The hypocrisy that grounds Youngkin’ s “guidance” on the reversal of any transgender student accommodations and protections sets Virginians giant leaps backward while solidifying the cultural values of the political Christian right — claiming free speech violations when it is really a cover for the forced coupling of church and state in schools. Youngkin’s dog-whistle politics are gaining momentum with ultra-conservative Virginia voters, but at what cost? Virginia school-aged children are carrying the burden of these political moves, and especially those children with marginalized identities. This is criminal.

I would like to invite Virginians to consider the following question — and think well and hard about your answer. Were your Civil Rights given to you (and/or your ancestors) through a court order? Unless you identify as a White, cis-gender, heteronormative and Christian male, your answer is yes. Yes, the majority of us, our ancestors, were “given” civil rights through a judge’s order in a court of law.

If you identify as a woman — whether white, Black, indigenous, Asian, Chicana — you were “given” civil rights through a legally-binding court-order, but only after centuries of protest and resistance of state control over your body and access to full civic engagement, like your personal right to vote, or whom you choose to love.

Our ancestors battled for those civil rights — for the implementation and protection of those rights. Now, state sanctioned attacks on schoolchildren. What is next? I do not know about you, but I am thinking that since they giveth, they can certainly taketh away.