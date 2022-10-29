Column: The Inflation Reduction Act helps seniors save on prescription costs

By DEBBIE TUSSEY

This year I will spend more than $10,000 on my life-sustaining prescription medications. While I am lucky enough to afford my medications, millions of Americans on Medicare are forced to make dangerous trade-offs just to afford their prescription drug costs. Our best hope of reducing drug costs is the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act. However, a number of Republicans have pledged to repeal the act if their party gains control of either the House or the Senate.

For most of my life, I was an insurer’s dream. I rarely used my health insurance except for the occasional illness. That changed drastically when I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in 2005.

At 54, I began experiencing unexplained pain in my hands and wrists. My symptoms quickly worsened as pain occurred at seemingly random locations in my body, accompanied by severe fatigue. After six months of near constant pain, I was diagnosed with RA. Receiving a diagnosis was just the first step in treating my condition, and for nearly eight years — including several years in a clinical trial — my doctors experimented to find the right combination of drugs to manage my symptoms.

In 2013, we found the medication that worked for me in combination with other drugs: Xeljanz. While I was relieved to find something that worked, I was shocked that a month’s supply had a list price of $2,500. At the time, I was still working and enrolled in health insurance through my employer, so I could afford the $100 monthly copay.

In the nine years that I’ve been on Xeljanz the list price has more than doubled to $5,500. Like many seniors on Medicare, I take more than a half dozen drugs to manage my health — Xeljanz is just the most expensive of the medications I rely on. And there is no generic version of the drug available.

Since enrolling in Medicare, my monthly copays vary depending on whether I’m in the donut hole or catastrophic coverage. In the donut hole, my copays will be in the thousands, until I’ve spent $7,000 out-of-pocket. In the catastrophic coverage phase, I pay almost $300 a month just on Xeljanz. Annually, I spend around $10,000 out-of-pocket on my prescription medications.

I have no choice but to pay this amount. Without treatment, I would be severely disabled. With treatment, I’m a volunteer in my community and contribute to my family and my household. None of that would be possible without my medications, even if their costs are a drain on my savings.

I was relieved to hear that the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act will cut costs for seniors on Medicare like me. The law enables Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. The Act also caps out-of-pocket spending on medications at $2,000 annually and eliminates copays once in catastrophic coverage.

Another important provision penalizes drug companies whose price hikes outpace inflation. This is critical for Medicare patients who don’t know if the next price increase will price their drugs out of reach. Last year, the price of more than 1,200 drugs outpaced inflation, many by more than 500%. I’m grateful to see our government finally taking steps to protect the retirement savings and livelihoods of older Americans like me.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a significant step forward in assuring that seniors can afford the care they require. However, the IRA is at risk of being repealed as Senate Republicans just introduced a bill to repeal the prescription drug provisions of the Act. In fact, some Republicans have stated they aim to repeal Medicare entirely.

Older Americans have suffered with high prescription drug prices for far too long. I’m thankful for Virginia’s Democratic congressional representatives who voted to help seniors on Medicare. But we cannot allow this historic progress to be reversed.