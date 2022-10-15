Column: The James River and the Clean Water Act at 50

In 1966, an Allied Chemical plant in Hopewell began producing kepone, a non-biodegradable insecticide, and depositing toxic waste from production into the James River. By the mid-1970s, the effects of this pollution were so severe that Gov. Mills Godwin was forced to ban fishing on the entire lower James River, from Richmond to the Chesapeake Bay. The ban lasted for 13 years.

Kepone pollution wasn’t the only problem on the James. The once-pristine river that set the scene for Richmond’s existence had long been used as a sewer for disposing of human, industrial and agricultural waste, like many other rivers across Virginia and the nation. In 1969, Time Magazine published riveting pictures of the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland on fire due to dumping of oil, cyanide, and other debris by local manufacturers.

Serious pollution of the nation’s waterways spurred Congress to pass the Clean Water Act 50 years ago and invest the newly-created Environmental Protection Agency, along with the Army Corps of Engineers, with significant new power to clean up the James and other rivers.

The Clean Water Act was initially introduced by Maine Senator Edmund Muskie in October 1971. It passed the Senate five days after introduction! The House passed its version of the bill in March 1972 and the full Congress agreed on a compromise conference report in early October. President Richard Nixon vetoed the bill, but the veto was overridden by bipartisan supermajorities in both chambers and the CWA became law on Oct. 18, 1972.

Fifty years later, the effects of the Clean Water Act on America’s rivers have been dramatic. The James River has gone from environmental disaster to success story. Restoration of key species such as the bald eagle and sturgeon has been remarkable. In Richmond, the James and its adjoining park system attract significant recreational use and have earned our capital city the title of America’s Best River Town, according to Outside Magazine. We proudly celebrated when the James River was awarded the prestigious Thiess International Riverprize in 2019, a global recognition of its remarkable restoration and impact on our communities.

As a public official who has battled for river improvement at the local, state, and federal levels, and as the president of the premier nonprofit formed to protect and improve the James, we’ve been part of the daily struggles to restore America’s Founding River. As a result, we have witnessed firsthand what has made the CWA successful. First, it harnesses the strengths of each level of government: federal minimum standards, state decision-making, and local implementation. The CWA also empowered citizens with the power to legally challenge decisions made by government agencies as a check and balance. Cleaning up our waterways, particularly Virginia’s rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, has remained a bipartisan issue with widespread support. As a result, the restoration of the James was led by many, but it would not have been possible without the framework of the Clean Water Act.

The CWA has been most effective in regulating industrial pollution and raising standards for sewage treatment plants, which has significantly improved the health of the James, as it receives over 70% of Virginia’s wastewater discharge. This transformational success should give us optimism about continued progress in years to come.

However, important work remains. The Act has been less successful in managing stormwater and agricultural run-off, and the river faces many emerging threats like microplastics pollution and climate change impacts. Despite the CWA’s express goal of making all waters fishable and swimmable, the James still has fish consumption health advisories and at times is unsafe to swim due to raw sewage from aging wastewater systems. Additionally, the Act needs improvements to address environmental injustices that threaten access to clean water and to provide tribes with the resources they need to protect their waterways. These difficult issues point to the need to strengthen the law and our efforts.

It is also important to note that as the James has gotten cleaner, the city of Richmond has grown. During the last decades of the 20th century, the city’s population fell from a high of 249,000 to about 196,000. Today, the population has rebounded to nearly 230,000, a major turnaround. Many factors have contributed to Richmond’s 21st century renaissance, but the efforts to clean up the river and reorient daily life around its natural beauty have absolutely been key to our success.

So, we salute the Clean Water Act at 50. The James River and the Richmond community have been tremendous beneficiaries of this impactful law. And we pledge to keep working with all individuals and organizations to improve the James for today and tomorrow. See you on the river!