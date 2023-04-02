The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University salutes individuals and organizations that represent the best in public service. Public service encompasses critical services such as first responders, military and educators, to name a few. These bold and noble professionals tackle tough issues, create meaningful impacts and find solutions to make our lives and our communities better.

Our 2023 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards (EVGA) recipients represent stellar examples of those making a tremendous impact in our communities. We are proud to celebrate and honor the best of public service each year through these awards, which were the vision of our school’s namesake, the 66th governor of Virginia, L. Douglas Wilder. Our 2023 awards program will be held on April 11 at the Richmond Marriott. As Virginia’s top-ranked graduate school of public affairs, we are committed to providing well-deserved recognition to the commonwealth’s finest public servants.

The public service career of former senator and the 64th governor of Virginia, Charles S. Robb, spans five decades. He served in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine and was awarded the Bronze Star and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Star. After his military career, he entered the political realm and was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia from 1978 to 1982, and then served as governor from 1982 to 1986.

Robb championed fiscal responsibility, raising salaries of educators and opening government to underrepresented groups through greater career opportunities. A U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001, he became the first member to serve simultaneously on all three national security committees (intelligence, armed services and foreign relations). He also sat on the finance, commerce and budget committees. His bipartisan approach to government was a testament to his desire to find common ground on issues that affect all citizens. We honor Robb with the EVGA Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual Virginian whose career represents the highest values of public service and citizenship.

The Community Enhancement Award recognizes a discernable, sustainable positive impact on the quality of community life in Virginia. Recognizing that driving access is essential to maintaining employment, Drive-To-Work was created in 2007 to help people who lose driving privileges due to court-ordered fines get their licenses restored. The nonprofit organization has helped more than 500,000 Virginians. In addition to legal representation, Drive-To-Work offers driver education and driver improvement programs to assist low-income and formerly incarcerated individuals.

The Grace E. Harris Leadership Award is named after the late Grace E. Harris, a trailblazer who broke down many barriers as an African American woman and whose vision and leadership had a tremendous impact at VCU, in the community and beyond. This year’s honoree, Girls For A Change CEO Angela Patton, works to prepare “Black girls for the world – and the world for Black girls.” For 20 years, Girls For A Change has focused on leadership skills, goal planning, financial literacy and socio-emotional learning.

Addressing poverty and racial disparities in urban planning was the life’s work of longtime educator and scholar John V. Moeser. He is being posthumously honored with the Hill-Robinson Expansion of Freedom Award, named for civil rights champions attorney Oliver Hill and Judge Spottswood Robinson. Moeser was a founding member of the urban and regional studies and planning program at the Wilder school and served on many local nonprofit boards and task forces. He will be honored for his work in bringing people together to better understand the role of race in economic and social inequality.

Innovative planning and community involvement for parents and caregivers helped the Henrico County Public Library’s Fairfield Area Library design the first-of-a-kind “Work and Play Stations.” The stations were designed to enable use of the public computers while young children are safe inside an adjoining, playpen-like structure. The library is being honored with the Innovation in Government Award, which recognizes a government entity whose innovative work has resulted in increased efficiency and effectiveness in how it delivers its mission to citizens.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services Military Medics and Corpsmen Program brings an innovative approach to helping veterans with medical experience continue to work in the field while obtaining civilian health care credentials. It’s the first program in the country to help veterans by creating work opportunities while also addressing health care workforce shortages in Virginia. We honor the Virginia Department of Veterans Services with the Public-Private Partnership Award.

Preserving Virginia’s wildlife through conservation has passionately guided Rebecca Gwynn for more than 35 years. As the deputy director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, she is credited for developing the commonwealth’s first wildlife action plan and relocating the seabird colony around the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel for protection during the ongoing construction project. Gwynn is being recognized with the Unsung Hero Award.

It is our privilege to recognize and honor these 2023 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards recipients for the extraordinary contributions they make to public service. In addition to the awards luncheon, this year’s honorees will be featured in a 30-minute television special on WTVR-TV on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. I hope you’ll take the opportunity to learn more about these extraordinary citizens and organizations that make the commonwealth a better place to work and live.

Close The Valentine 05-20-1990 (cutline): Consultant Randi Korn (left), with Richmond History Project coordinator Judy Harris checks Valentine Museum exhibit from visitor's point of view. The Valentine 09-25-1986 (cutline): Steven Erisoty researches old paint at Valentine Museum. The Valentine 10-16-1987 (cutline): Lisha Penn, Shririn Spencer gain fresh insights as museum interns. The Valentine 04-27-1979 (cutline): Michael Sanchez-Saavedra studies glass plate negative. The Valentine 12-01-1950 (cutline): Members of the Barton Heights Woman's Club meeting at the Valentine Museum. Wednesday viewed the exhibit of old buildings in modern Richmond. Mrs. Robert W. Claiborn (right), director of the museum, points out some old buildings on Clay Street to Mrs. Page M. Beck (left), the club's chairman of fine arts, and Mrs. C.V. Cowan, art program chairman and newcomer to Richmond. The Valentine 01-05-1977 (cutline): Collection of donated art work is taken down for moving. Ms. Elizabeth Childs prepares paintings for storage. The Valentine 05-23-1978 (cutline): Donna Deekens arranges costumes in new exhibit room on third floor of the building. Costume room is just one feature of modern facilities for the museum's collection of Richmond history. The Valentine The Valentine 03-06-1977 (cutline): Mrs. Luther Coleman Wells, Valentine Museum costume curator, examines 18th century dress. The Valentine 10-29-1963 (cutline): Mrs. Thural Willis (left) and Miss Gayle Dean unpack exhibits at The Valentine Museum. A display of art works by Richmond public school pupils opens there tomorrow. The Valentine 11-08-1966 (cutline): William H. Garner of the Valentine, the Museum of Metropolitan Richmond, was putting finishing touches yesterday on one of five vignettes in the exhibition that opens tomorrow for a preview showing. The display of early camera equipment that accompanies this and other still-life scenes framed by a mock camera shutter will open during museum hours through January 2. The Valentine 09-25-1983 (cutline): Nurses Sue Taylor (left), Denez Yancy rehearse living history demonstration. The nurses are members of the Valentine Museum Guild which portray actual 19th century Richmond nurses at the museum's living history demonstration "A Souther Childhood." The Valentine From the Archives: The Valentine The Valentine, located at 1015 East Clay Street in downtown Richmond, was constructed starting in 1892 by Mann S. Valentine, Jr., the founder. Valentine made his fortune from Valentine’s Meat Juice, a tonic made from pure beef juice and believed to be medicinal. Valentine was also an avid collector and possessed hundreds of historic objects. 