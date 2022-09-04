Column: The threat of educator sexual misconduct — and what can be done to stop it

We weekly read reports of school employee sexual misconduct with students. According to the most recent federal data, one out of 10 students report that at least once, and often many times, during their kindergarten through high school career, they were the target of school employee sexual misconduct. That is 5.55 million students at any one time who have experienced sexual misconduct from school employee.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies sexual abuse of children as a public health problem that causes long-term damage into adulthood for children who are abused. But it is not only children who are harmed. Teachers who trusted and supported a colleague feel betrayed when that person turns out to have violated a student. School districts pay out of millions of dollars in civil suits brought by parents whose children were not protected.

Red flags and signs of inappropriate behavior are seen by school employees and students, but this boundary crossing behavior is not stopped. What is not fully understood is that some school cultures “allow,” facilitate, and even encourage boundary crossing behaviors that lead to the sexual abuse of a child. As each boundary is crossed, the questionable conduct becomes normalized and the “offender to be” takes another step, crosses another boundary until the child is sexually exploited. Stopping boundary crossing early keeps the student from being victimized and the adult from becoming an offender.

Think of a teacher who, concerned about a troubled child, has a private conversation that is welcomed and repeated. The conversation gets more personal; there are compliments, rides, and treats; “good touch” turns into something else. Of course we want and should celebrate caring teachers, but the child does not know that boundaries are being crossed and, too often, neither do other educators or parents.

Unless schools pay direct attention to this too-widespread problem, everyone sees these boundary crossings as “what some people do,” not as red flags that endanger students. The realization, “We should have known,” comes too late.

Most school people enter the field to help, not harm. They do us all a service just as those who abuse students do us all a disservice.

Caring educators, parents, and school board members can protect students. They can change a culture of unconscious or conscious protecting and enabling of abusers to one that recognizes their misbehavior and removes them from the classroom, which is what most school people endorse. Schools already have access to the leverage that can stop boundary crossings — policies, culture, training, supervision. They need to deploy those tools — especially training.

Many schools already have the first pillar of protection — school policies that are explicit about adult to student interactions that require school-approved and monitored communication and social media; that prohibit one-to-one meetings behind closed doors; that forbid giving a student a ride in private car except in an emergency.

But policies that aren’t followed don’t help.

The second pillar is training. Adults and students need to know what the “green light/yellow light/red light” behaviors are from an adult to a student and what to do when they see a problem. All too often, students and adult employees witness boundary crossing of an adult toward a student and don’t report thinking “It must be OK or the principal (or someone else) would have stopped it”.

Sexual misconduct from educators to students is a tough problem for schools. It’s obviously disguised by the abusers although when law enforcement shows up, students are often the first to say “We thought something was going on” followed closely by teachers who “had suspicions”. If educators can’t recognize the signs of abuse — either in the student victims or in the behavior of the abuser — then they aren’t likely to report and there is no protection. Training arms everyone with relevant information that protects students, families, teachers, and administrators.

Training also provides guidelines for supervision of adult conduct, teaching that the trigger for reporting is boundary crossing not knowing for certain that sexual exploitation of a student has occurred. Adding this training to a school’s repertoire of professional development isn’t difficult and it isn’t time-consuming. And during the 2022-2023 school year, it can be free to schools and school divisions.

Funded by the CDC, the Schools of Education and of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University are offering free online training for school staff members at any time between Oct. 15, 2022, and Oct 30, 2023 as part of a study on prevention. The training, developed by the national firm Praesidium Inc,. covers red flags, intervention behaviors, supervisory practices, and the policies and safeguards that reduce and stop sexual boundary crossing. Any school or division interested in this no-cost training as part of this national study should contact Professor Charol Shakeshaft for more information by Oct. 15.