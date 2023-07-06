In the wake of the Supreme Court decision on student loan forgiveness, many or most do agree on one thing: As a Washington Post editorial on Saturday observed, we should now “focus on proposals that could make a meaningful dent in the cost of higher education.”

Several months ago, I argued on these pages that a logical place to start the cost-cutting is by eliminating arguably the most unnecessary expenditure incurred by students attending many state colleges and universities – the “waste portion” of Division I college sports, fees for DI athletics that make little or no sense based on student interest, or any other logical cost-benefit analysis.

To be sure, intercollegiate athletics should not be the only budget item college administrators review, but it is low-hanging fruit, indeed.

For example, at two smaller state universities here in Virginia that are nearly identical in size, the cost for sports varies to a shocking degree. At the University of Mary Washington, the charge per student is $891 annually for Division III intercollegiate athletics. At Division I Longwood University, the sports charge to a student is now $3,197 annually, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Other Virginia state schools are on the high end of sports costs per student nationally. James Madison University charges an undergraduate $2,886 per year for intercollegiate sports, even if the student never attends a single contest. Other schools that have high annual fees for this ancillary activity include the College of William & Mary, Old Dominion University and Virginia Military Institute.

Every state school in Virginia loses money on intercollegiate athletics. Even University of Virginia’s and Virginia Tech’s athletic departments fall below break-even, as do well over 90% of DI programs at state schools nationally.

Now is the time to examine specific options for reducing spending waste in collegiate athletics if we want to lower fees, and thus student debt, in the commonwealth.

To be sure, there is often abundant waste in high-flying football and men’s basketball. Beyond football and basketball, however, there is a need to examine the large array of Division I “minor” or “nonrevenue” sports, many of which might be better played at a far less expensive level.

The simple fact is that few people, and this notably includes students, think about the existence of these squads or attend games or matches, yet when team budgets are added together, they cost a fortune.

Consider tennis. I’ve attended a number of tennis matches in Virginia and other states in recent years, and Division I teams rarely attract more than a few dozen students to their home contests. Or consider golf: How many undergrads can afford the time or expense to travel to elite country clubs to spend hours watching 18 holes of golf?

Or cross-country, which is almost always contested at distant tournaments with some parents — but very few, if any, students — attending the competitions. Or a slew of less well-known team sports that draw tiny audiences beyond the requisite parents and family.

For whom exactly are these contests being held?

Most of these secondary sports could certainly be played at the usually less expensive Division III level (which looks a lot like Division I before out-of-control sports spending began). This would maintain exciting competition on campus at a far more reasonable price.

Schools, of course, need to be mindful to ensure compliance with Title IX requirements. Also at issue: Athletic departments often hide behind an antiquated NCAA rule that requires teams to play at least 14 sports at the Division I level in order to compete in DI football and basketball. But waivers are permitted under NCAA rules. Universities should also pressure the NCAA to drop the 14-team DI rule altogether.

The time has come to address the “waste portion” of college sports. Reducing the expense of college athletics would significantly reduce the cost of higher education, and student loan debt.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos