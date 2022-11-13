Column: There's a solution to nursing and doctor shortages – nurse practitioners

A recent Virginia Commonwealth University study revealed health care workforce shortages are worse than expected and likely to continue moving in the wrong direction. In addition to nursing shortages that increased during the pandemic, physician numbers have been dwindling as the rate of new physicians entering the workforce can’t keep pace with providers retiring, closing practices or changing careers. The Richmond area recently felt this impact when a large urgent care chain announced it would close two hours earlier each day — a move many attribute to the increasing challenge of filling health care positions.

According to the VCU study, which was completed in 2019, the number of active primary care physicians in Virginia was about 25% less than originally expected. Interestingly, the number of nurse practitioners (NPs) continues to increase, and by 2029 the Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting more than 50% employment growth for NPs.

Nov. 13-19 is National Nurse Practitioner Week, which recognizes these dedicated professionals and the valuable work they do every day. NPs are advanced-practice registered nurses who have master’s and often doctorate degrees, and extensive clinical training in the diagnosis and management of common and complex medical conditions. Many NPs work in rural and underserved areas to expand access to care to Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens.

As an NP specializing in geriatrics, I focus on caring for patients in assisted living facilities. My patients, members of the “greatest generation,” are often the most frail and most underserved in terms of having access to consistent health care services. With fewer primary care physicians, and most physicians no longer providing care in long-term facilities or to hospice patients, NPs like myself help patients manage chronic conditions, monitor for changes to their health and ensure daily needs are being met. Through regular visits, I’m able to form relationships with my patients — and their families — which studies show lead to better health outcomes. However, my situation is not unique. Rather, it’s becoming the trend in Virginia and across the United States.

NPs have been part of our country’s health care system for more than 50 years. There are more than 355,000 NPs in the U.S., including more than 14,000 in Virginia. This year, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Jobs report ranked nurse practitioner as the best health care job and the second-best overall job. However, because of recent legislative changes, practicing in the commonwealth can be difficult.

Current Virginia law requires NPs with less than five years of clinical experience to maintain a practice agreement with a physician. This can be challenging in rural and underserved areas where physician shortages are even greater than in urban areas. For physicians who are willing to maintain these practice agreements, many are limited to working with NPs within their health care systems. These barriers can prevent NPs from developing innovative practice models, delivering telemedicine services, volunteering in free clinics, opening their own practices, and expanding access to care in all specialties, including mental health and substance abuse treatment.

During the COVID state of emergency, former Gov. Ralph Northam recognized the value of NP-delivered care by signing an executive order allowing NPs with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a practice agreement. Unfortunately, during this year’s General Assembly session, Virginia’s legislators voted to revert to pre-pandemic laws.

Many states, the District of Columbia and the Veterans Administration have laws embracing NPs and allowing for full-practice authority. Although Virginia’s NPs continue to support legislation addressing full-practice authority, the commonwealth is the only state with a five-year transition to practice requirement. Based on physician shortage trends, this legislative reversal will continue to limit access to patient care in our state.

Even with full practice authority, NPs consult and collaborate with health care colleagues, working everywhere from large hospital settings and medical offices to free and mobile health clinics. NPs diagnose and treat acute and chronic conditions; order, perform and interpret diagnostic tests; prescribe medications and other treatments; and counsel and educate patients about smart lifestyle choices.

This week and every day, please join me in thanking Virginia’s NPs for their dedication to enhancing the health of all citizens in the commonwealth.