Column: This Congress made real progress with climate legislation

As our current congressional session nears its end, Congress has passed an amazing assortment of climate legislation that will change our world for the better. We are suddenly on track to lower emissions 40% from 2005 levels by 2030. But more reductions are needed to continue to protect Virginia from the increasing risks of heat, storms and coastal flooding.

Encouragingly, during the 117th Congress, 75% of the important climate policy that passed succeeded with bipartisan support. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed in November 2021, included more than $150 billion in funding for clean energy, green jobs and provisions to make U.S. communities more resilient to extreme weather events. The bipartisan CHIPS act in August 2022 invested billions in efforts to expand zero-carbon technology.

In September, the Senate voted to ratify the international Kigali Amendment to reduce the powerful climate pollutants we call hydrofluorocarbons, with support from both sides of the aisle.

While the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains incentives and provisions to slow climate change, passed via the partisan budget reconciliation process, it is important to note that it contained provisions that would likely get Republican support through regular order — including credits for nuclear, hydrogen, wind and solar.

As we wait for the final results of a close election to determine the makeup of the next Congress, all this brings hope of more bipartisan efforts to address the climate threat.

There is undoubtedly more work to be done. The barrage of climate legislation this past year did not fully accomplish the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, and work must continue to ensure the electrical grid can fully utilize green energy. But if the action of this Congress becomes a trend, our future looks bright.

For Virginia, emission-reducing measures promise a rapid expansion of clean energy jobs, plus mitigation to slow the rising sea level threat in Hampton Roads and the extreme rain and flooding threats across the state.

Although this highly productive Congress is running out of time, there are still some bipartisan climate bills that could be passed before the end of the year. The RISEE Act, introduced in the House by outgoing Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and colleagues, would boost offshore wind projects in coastal states and help fund coastal resilience to flooding. Such a revenue stream could be valuable in Virginia, as the need for resilience far exceeds the available funding. On a higher level, the NCARS Act sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and others, would begin the national process of drawing up plans to improve resilience to climate disasters we know are likely in our future.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and sponsored by Luria and Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, will help farmers, ranchers and foresters understand and access carbon markets to reduce emissions and boost farm income.

It is vital for us to continue to push for passage of such bills. Congress must not leave good legislation on the table. Until we can ensure a livable world for our grandchildren, there is more work to be done.

Our efforts to build political will on climate solutions flow from the insight that every legislator requires the engagement of all of us to move forward. While our political world seems partisan and immovable, the best results come by meeting people where they are, finding common ground and believing in our personal power to enact change.

Paradoxically, we must conceive of climate change as a nonpartisan challenge while addressing it through a process that remains partly partisan — the arena of politics. We must push all legislators at every level of governance — local, state and federal — to do more on climate solutions. Those who worry about our changing climate but don’t take action will never compel change from elected officials.