Column: Time for truth and reconciliation on the Russia collusion hoax

What are “the major problems this country faces”? Writing in The Atlantic, New York Times columnist David Brooks leads off his list with “inequality, political polarization, social mistrust” before concluding with the inevitable “climate change.” Today’s “inequality,” he notes, is as “savage” as the inequality in the 1890s.

That was a decade in which the U.S. didn’t have much of a welfare state safety net. Today, it does. As Phil Gramm and his two co-authors point out in “The Myth of American Inequality,” government transfer programs have produced nearly equal incomes for the bottom 60% of earners and have all but eliminated poverty. That doesn’t sound very “savage.”

Brooks also notes recent real income gains, citing American Enterprise Institute economist Michael Strain, and writes that “recent administrations have moved to redistribute wealth downward.” He evidently omitted recent presidents’ names, lest he credit former President Donald Trump with a positive accomplishment and cause apoplexy among Atlantic readers.

So, if inequality is not the problem Brooks suggests, what about political polarization? To denizens of Twitter, it seems agonizing, and you can argue that it’s greater than in the 1990s when Brooks was a Weekly Standard colleague of Tucker Carlson, whose current audience he characterizes not entirely accurately as “affluent white Republicans.”

Anyway, partisan divisions are inevitable in adversarial electoral politics and have been decried since George Washington’s Farewell Address (1796) and Thomas Jefferson’s First Inaugural (1801). Like Washington and Jefferson, Brooks places more blame on his political opponents than his political allies. “You may think one political party has gone crazy, and I will agree with you,” he writes, in the safe assumption that it’s not the party favored by his colleagues at The New York Times or the vast majority of their readers.

They’re right to blame Trump and many of his supporters for claiming (inaccurately, as The New York Times and other publications invariably and correctly note) that the 2020 election was stolen and that the country would be better off if they confessed error and asked forgiveness.

But the country would be better off if Brooks’ employer and colleagues and their many readers would also confess error and seek forgiveness themselves for the persistent election denial of leading Democrats, including the party’s new leader in the House of Representatives, going back to 2000 and very much including 2016.

They should also seek forgiveness for a byproduct of that election denial, the Russia collusion hoax. This conspiracy theory, concocted by the Hillary Clinton campaign, was aided and abetted by leaders of the FBI and intelligence agencies, advanced by lies and misrepresentations by congressional Democrats, and reported with relish and credulity by much of the media.

Something in the nature of an admission of error came belatedly from New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet in August 2019, according to a transcript of a meeting with angry reporters and editors. Baquet said the paper was “a little tiny bit flat-footed” when special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation without confirming Democrats’ constant charges of collusion with Russia.

“Our readers who want Donald Trump to go away suddenly thought, ‘Holy s—t, Bob Mueller is not going to do it,” Baquet said. “And I think that the story changed” – the story that, as Baquet was careful not to note, the paper had been pursuing for months.

Aside from this, the current leaders of The New York Times and other major publications and networks have been unwilling to admit that they fostered a false narrative, beginning with the baseless charge that Russian bots had somehow swung the 2016 election to Trump.

In his review of Twitter files, reporter Matt Taibbi, whose roots are on the political left, admitted that this charge was baseless. And so did left-leaning Twitter executives, in private, even at the time it was first made.

In response, Taibbi has called for a “truth and reconciliation process.” Sounding like David Brooks, he writes, “The country is currently paralyzed by distrust of media that runs so deep that it prevents real dialogue.” Then he goes where Brooks and his employer refuse to go, “That situation can’t be resolved until the corporate press swallows its pride and admits the clock has finally run out on its seven years of loony Russia conspiracies.”

Those on Brooks’ side have constantly made the valid point that Trump’s election denials poison the political atmosphere and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the government’s leaders.

Exactly the same valid point can be made about those on his side for their election denial and promotion of the Russia collusion hoax. They made governance more difficult for an administration headed by an unusually erratic and unusually inexperienced president. In so doing, they made the country suffer.

It’s time for them, as it has been time for Trump, to confess error and apologize. Are you game, David?

Close 1 of 9 Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-12-1972: 60 hurdles Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-13-1972 (cutline): Russian Athletes enjoy 'Old Fashioned Southern Breakfast' at Hotel John Marshall. They are part of Group of about 20 that arrived here today for Track and Field Meet Friday. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-12-1972: 60 yard dash Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-14-1972 (cutline): A Time to Relax-- American sprinters Iris Davis (left) and Mel Pender take time out for a few laughs following pre-Russian-American meet workout here yesterday. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-19-1972: Jesse Stuart will defend shot put title. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-17-1972: Wendy Koenig leads during a race. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-19-1972 (cutline): Kestutis Sapka receives first-place award. He won the high jump competition at the Coliseum. track meet 03-18-1972 (cutline): U.S. High Jumper Jane Frederick clears bar before Coliseum crowd. Schedule of Events Schedule of events. Want to learn more about the track meet? Visit our digitized microfilm archive at www.richmond.com/archives From the Archives: Richmond hosted the first ever indoor Russian-American track meet in 1972 In March 1972, Richmond hosted the first ever indoor Russian-American track meet. There had been 10 previous meets between the two countries in the past, but all were outdoors. Sponsored by Richmond Newspapers and the Richmond Coliseum, the meet consisted of 23 events with more than 100 athletes participating. The competition was also held just five months before the Olympics. Richmonders had mixed emotions about the meet, some even protested outside the Coliseum during the opening ceremonies. Relays and races were all televised by CBS which reportedly paid $20,000 for the rights to broadcast. Dick Hollander, the director of the meet explained how organizing everything was “rather expensive” and in the “neighborhood of $70,000.” It cost almost $30,000 just to bring the Russian athletes to Richmond and then send them back after. In the end, the U.S. won, 131-112. 1 of 9 Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-12-1972: 60 hurdles Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-13-1972 (cutline): Russian Athletes enjoy 'Old Fashioned Southern Breakfast' at Hotel John Marshall. They are part of Group of about 20 that arrived here today for Track and Field Meet Friday. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-12-1972: 60 yard dash Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-14-1972 (cutline): A Time to Relax-- American sprinters Iris Davis (left) and Mel Pender take time out for a few laughs following pre-Russian-American meet workout here yesterday. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-19-1972: Jesse Stuart will defend shot put title. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-17-1972: Wendy Koenig leads during a race. Russia vs. U.S. track meet 03-19-1972 (cutline): Kestutis Sapka receives first-place award. He won the high jump competition at the Coliseum. track meet 03-18-1972 (cutline): U.S. High Jumper Jane Frederick clears bar before Coliseum crowd. Schedule of Events Schedule of events. Want to learn more about the track meet? Visit our digitized microfilm archive at www.richmond.com/archives