This winter as Virginians look for ways to get outside, perhaps they will find themselves exploring the diverse fauna and wetlands or simply looking for signs of spring on a ranger-led hike at Belle Isle State Park. And as the days begin to warm, many will head to the Lake Lawson Natural Area to cast a line or enjoy a walk by the water.

And while many residents and visitors enjoy these special places, few realize these recreational opportunities were made possible, in part, through the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s State and Local Assistance Program, or LWCF. It’s a program funded equally by offshore oil and natural gas royalties and matching state dollars.

Like with any federal funding program, there have been challenges to properly spending this money. But recent legislative action, championed by the Oak Grove Initiative and our partners, is addressing these challenges.

This past fall, the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of the Interior evaluated state LWCF grants issued by the National Park Service. It found that since 2014, unobligated funding – money meant to support recreation, outdoor access and opportunities in communities but that states haven’t been able to spend – has reached nearly half a billion dollars. In fact, in 2021, Congress rescinded $23 million in unobligated LWCF funds remaining from 2017 and earlier. According to the IG, the primary reason funds were not obligated was money to support program administration costs (such as salaries and expenses for administering grants, monitoring projects and site visits) had not been provided to states.

In 2020, while I was acting director of the National Park Service, we sought to fix this problem. In its management advisory recommendations, the IG agreed with our assessment and urged the park service to seek a formal opinion clarifying and updating the service’s authority to provide administrative assistance to states. The current administration supported these efforts, and the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill heeded these calls.

Along with increased funds for conservation and recreation projects, the newly enacted law offers states a lifeline of administrative support by providing them with up to 7% in matching grants to support administrative costs for their LWCF programs. These funds will be essential to enjoying and improving Virginia’s recreational opportunities, while supporting and growing the $454 billion recreation economy.

As billions in new funds make their way to state coffers under the Inflation Reduction Act and the new Infrastructure Law, assistance in managing these funds will be critical to protecting taxpayers’ resources while achieving the potential these new funds offer to Virginia residents and visitors to this great state.

As communities, conservation groups and individuals who care about access and opportunities for all people, we must loudly and consistently ask our elected leaders to focus on the process of how these dollars get to their intended places so all communities may benefit from the recreational activities they make possible.

Maymont 10-06-1988 (cutline): A new gate at the west end of Maymont Park's Japanese Garden was dedicated today. Before Virginia's first lady, Jeannie P. Baliles, and other dignitaries arrived, Peggy Singlemann, a park horticulturalist, prepared the ribbon for the ceremony. Maymont 02-11-1951 (cutline): This stone stable in Maymont Park is being converted into a nature center, sponsored by the Richmond Council of Garden Clubs in co-operation with the Department of Recreation and Parks. Maymont 03-10-1967 (cutline): Lawrence Agnew Jr. (left) and Gabriel Poulin set up a display of birds as they prepare the Maymont Nature Center for its opening Sunday at 2 p.m. Agenw and Poulin are nature and wildlife specialists with the Richmond Department of Recreation and Parks, which is establishing the facility as a complement to the Maymont-Virginia Wildlife Exhibit and the Children's Farm. The nature center is on the second floor of the former carriage house of the Dooley Estate at Maymont. Maymont 06-19-1974 (cutline): Mrs. Charles Thalhimer sits in the Italian Garden at Maymont Park. Maymont 06-30-1982 (cutline): Children attending Maymont's summer day camp try out a Conestoga wagon displayed at the Nature Center. Maymont 10-18-1976 (cutline): In spite of yesterday's rain, a few Richmonders arrived for ceremonies dedicating the new Mary Parsons Nature Center at Maymont Park in a building that formerly was a hay barn. The center was financed by a $250,000 gift to the Maymont Foundation; it opened to the public today. Described as a fully equipped environmental learning facility, the nature center contains live animals native to Virginia, as well as displays depicting many aspects of the state's environment. Maymont 09-27-1988 (cutline): Maymont's new tram makes hour-long loops around the park so that visitors may see the sights while sitting down. Maymont 10-18-1976 (cutline): Paul C. Nagle of Vienna points out for his sons, David and Paul, various forms of sea life found in Virginia as they are depicted in a new display at Maymont Park. The exhibit is part of the Mary Parsons Nature Center, which was opened yesterday. The center is in a renovated hay barn at the park and will be open daily except Mondays. Maymont 04-15-1954 (cutline): If yesterday's warms unny weather will convince you it's Spring, here's some irrefutable evidence--tulips in full bloom at Maymont Park. Temperatures climbed to 78 degrees here yesterday. Today is expected to be as warm with a few showers likely. Maymont 06-20-1983 (cutline): Kursti North (left) wears vintage hat, dress; Jessie Goodwin made her hat. victorian day 10-28-1985: Maymont Victorian Day victorian days 10-24-1988 (cutline): Shades of the past. Patty Elmer-Bush (left) of Virignia Beach and Charlene Bullard of Richmond engage in a 1860s-style discussion yesterday at Maymont Park. The two were participating in the park's annual "turn-of-the-century" lawn party and equestrian event. Maymont 06-27-1988 (cutline): William F. Long, dressed for his role as the Dooley's butler is Maymont's volunteer emeritus. Victorian Day 10-27-1985 (cutline): Grin and bear. Teddy bear faces are the only ones not grinning in this picture. The bears will be joined by others at Maymont's Victorian Day Program today. The Victorian-attired humans in the picture--who will be joined by others for picnics, entertainment and activities--are Mrs. Michael McCaig, carriage curator and her daughter, Sarah, 7 months; Michael Leslie Brown, 2 1/2; and program coordinator Richard Cheatham. peacock 06-16-1982 (cutline): A peacock, its tail feathers down, pauses in the shade under the wisteria that covers the arbor at the Italian Gardens in Maymont Park. A park official says several peacocks roam the grounds, where one of their favorite activities is preening in front of windows so they can see their reflections. From the Archives: Maymont A look back at one of Richmond's most well known parks. A park official says several peacocks roam the grounds, where one of their favorite activities is preening in front of windows so they can see their reflections.