Column: To promote growth in 2023, invest in infrastructure

By ROBERT M. MCNAB
The 8th annual State of the Commonwealth
report explores the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Virginia and asks whether we are in a recovery, recession, or somewhere in between. With consumers and businesses facing another year of economic uncertainty, the challenge is to not fall into the temptation of chasing the next tweet, TikTiok video, or sound bite on cable news, but to engage in bipartisan conversations on how to boost private sector job growth across the commonwealth.
Inflation dominated the headlines and public discourse in 2023, and rightfully so. The aggressive monetary and fiscal policy response to the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 likely staved off a prolonged recession. However, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Trillions of dollars of additional liquidity, coupled with continuing supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, caused monthly inflation to rise to levels not seen in two decades. If there is a modicum of good news, we may be past peak inflation and that price growth should decelerate in 2023.
One factor limiting growth in the commonwealth in 2022 was the lack of available labor. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were about 4.5 million individuals in Virginia’s civilian labor force. By September 2021, it had shrunk to less than 4.3 million individuals. While the labor force was roughly 4.4 million people in November 2022, this was still 100,000 less than before COVID-19.
Still, employers continued to create jobs in 2022. By November, there were about 3,000 more jobs in Virginia than the January 2020 pre-pandemic peak. However, employers would likely have created even more jobs if they could have found people to fill them. In October 2022, there were about 330,000 open positions in the commonwealth while only about 120,000 Virginians quit their jobs that month. There simply weren’t enough unemployed individuals to fill the number of open positions.
One possible reason that the state’s labor force has not completely recovered is the impact of long-COVID on labor force participation. Following the lead of the Brookings Institute, we estimate that approximately 36,000 Virginians worked reduced hours in September 2022 due to long COVID and another 30,000 Virginians may have exited the labor force entirely. COVID may not dominate the headlines, but it continues to shape how Virginians live, work and play.
When coupled with reports of increased anxiety and depression and the continuing impact of the opioid epidemic, one can only conclude that the labor force in Virginia is under stress. Now is the time to start thinking about the “bow wave” of mental health and medical disability costs associated with the pandemic and the well-intentioned (but prolonged) school closures of 2020 and 2021.
The recently released regional gross domestic product data points to a robust recovery in 2021 among Virginia’s metropolitan regions. While the data are likely to be revised next year, GDP and labor market data point to a burst of regional economic activity in 2021 and into 2022. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metropolitan area stood out in 2022, with the civilian labor force, individual employment and jobs essentially returning to pre-pandemic levels.
But there are storm clouds on the horizon. Consumer spending appears to be slowing in the face of persistent inflation and higher interest rates. The pandemic boom in housing values is cooling and likely to reverse in 2023, especially if the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy. With a budget surplus on hand, now is the time to look at the commonwealth’s antiquated tax system and to make targeted investments in public infrastructure to promote economic growth across the state. We continue to remind policymakers that a surplus today can easily become a deficit tomorrow.
Now, as we enter 2023, the challenge is before us: Shall we move forward to make a better Virginia or will we continue to seek out “wins” that do little to improve the lot of ordinary Virginians? If we have learned anything over the last 36 months, it is we are stronger than we thought and we can do things that are hard. Let’s get to work.
From the archives: Roads and Highways
1958-01-16 Link Road.jpg
Jan. 16, 1958 - Link Road bridge about ready - Link Road bridge over Ivy Creek is just about completed, Public Works Director James D. Wright said today. The $32,000 two-lane span is being built by Donald Selvage Construction Company of Amherst. All concrete is poured. All that remains is backfilling, painting and fixing the approaches.
File photo
1957-01-28 Link Road.jpg
Jan. 28, 1958 - Link Road bridge opened - Link Road's new concrete, two lane bridge will be inspected this afternoon by Public Works Director James D. Wright for acceptance by the city of Lynchburg. New span was built by Donald Selvage of Amherst at a contract price of $29,789.32. Some work remains to be done on approaches to the bridge, Wright said today.
News & Advance file/James Murdock
1957-11-03 110357 route 128.jpg
Nov. 3, 1957 - New Bridge Shaping Up - This scene shows construction in progress on access road to General Electric Rectifier Plant south of the city and new construction on bridge spanning Southern Railway tracks. Bridge in foreground will replace narrow span at left. In the background earth moving equipment pictured is widening road, State Rt. 128, to accommodate increased volume of traffic to and from plant. This road connects with U.S. 29. GE will employ approximately 800 by the end of the year according to plant spokesman. (This photo is a little difficult to read, but we think it is taken looking toward the Expressway, with Candlers Mountain behind the photographer. To the left is where River Ridge mall will be built.)
News & Advance file/George Smith
1959-01-08 010859 Trestle over 297.jpg
Jan. 8, 1959 - New Trestle over Rt. 297- New trestle carries Norfolk & Western Railway tracks over newly-laid four-lane stretch of Rt. 297 (Timberlake Road) just inside city limits near Burton Creek. Widening and road improvement project is virtually completed.
Ronnie Wells
1958-05-15 051558 Campbell cut.jpg
May 15, 1958 - Campbell Avenue cut-through - Campbell Avenue is now closed to traffic in the vicinity of 17th Street, where Lynchburg Expressway is being pushed southward under the thoroughfare. The picture here shows conditions at the cut under Campbell Avenue and was taken from underneath the Norfolk and Western Railway overpass.
James Murdock
1958-09-09 090958Locke Mtc.jpg
Sep. 9, 1958 -Carving through Locke Mountain - Carving a new highway down Locke Mountain required this tremendous fill (top), nearly 50 feet above the existing Rt. 501 at right. The new route leads out of sight of the present highway and will cut out several curves. Construction is being done by Turner Brothers Construction Co. of Salem. A completion date has been tentatively set for March 1959. Bottom photo: Blasting a highway through a mountain results in this huge pile of broken rock which must be loaded and hauled away. The new route required cutting through a peak of solid rock. The bed of the highway is shown in the background. It curves around the hill and straightens out to lead into the present highway at the foot of the mountain. (This photo is taken from Eagle Eyrie looking toward Lynchburg.)
James Murdock
1958-05-25 Cloverleaf
May 25, 1958 - Cloverleaf taking shape - Aerial view of cloverleaf being built at intersection of Lynchburg Expressway and Rt. 128, industrial road leading to General Electric Rectifier Plant adjoining Fort Hill. (This photo is hard to orient but we think it looks northeast with the future locations for the mall and the new Thomas Road Baptist Church and Liberty University, just out of the picture to the right)
File photo
1958-12-09 120958 timberlake.jpg
Dec. 9, 1958 - New dual lane opened - Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Timberlake Road have been opened for traffic from Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church to near Timberlake. Several tidying-up jobs are in the process of being completed - building up shoulders, top-soiling, seeding and paving some gutters. The project extends from Lynchburg city limits 5.84 miles west and was built at a cost of $1,102,748.38.
Jimmy Ripley
1958-12-11 121158 Expressway trestle.jpg
Dec. 11, 1958 - Main line will be switched - The Norfolk & Western Railway's main line will soon be switched from the tracks in the foreground to the new span (background) over the Expressway between James and Gordon Streets. All that remains of the original ridge on which the tracks were laid are two log-encased dirt piers which will soon be torn down. The tracks rest on these log pilings which were sunk into the ground before the excavation was begun.
James Murdock
1959-03-01 dozer
March 1, 1959 - Digging out behemoth - This heavy 'dozer got too close to the edge on Lynchburg Expressway's south section near James Street interchange Friday and toppled over embankment. Nose struck a piling, and workmen had to cut through thick wood to dig out the behemoth.
News & Advance file/George Smith
1962-04-19 Appomattox
April 19, 1962 - Widening Highway - Old E. T. Guill service station, along with other buildings, will be torn down to make way for widening of U.S. Rt. 460 in Appomattox. Cost of the project is estimated at $53,000. Project is expected to be finished in July.
W. C. Hubbard
1960-09-01 Question time
Sept. 1, 1960 - Question time - Motorists on the Lynchburg Expressway were stopped today and questioned on where they came from and where they were going. The questions were asked by a State Highway Department traffic survey team, seeking answers on turning movements and origin and destination of traffic. Information is needed to plan new ramps for the proposed extension of the Expressway to Timberlake Road. (Can you imagine the reaction of drivers today to being stopped in the middle of the Expressway to answer a survey!)
Robert Warf
1962-07-11 new signs
July 11, 1962 - New distance signs - New green signs with white lettering such as this one spelling out the distance between towns and cities are being put up these days throughout the 10-county Lynchburg Highway District as fast as the present white-with-black-letter signs require replacement. Warning signs and speed signs (black letters on white background) will remain. The new green signs can be better seen, highway department officials explain, and recognized instantly as distance signs.
George Smith
1962-07-13 orange lines
July 13, 1962 - Orange is for caution - A City Custodian Department workman drops warning flags on newly-painted orange double lines being painted on Lynchburg streets these days in keeping with the State Highway Department program of painting all unbroken traffic warning lines the color of caution. Actually, the color is more red-orange than yellow, but they're called yellow lines by the Highway Department.
Wyatt Mays
1962-07-13 Madhights hill.jpg
July 13, 1962 - A stitch in time - Rt. 29-A From Williams Viaduct up Madison Heights hill to the intersection of the Lynchburg Expressway (Rt.29) at the traffic lights is getting a sealing and resurfacing treatment under a State Highway Department maintenence contract. The job is being done by Marvin V. Templeton and Sons. A half-inch of plant mix is being spread by a Templeton resurfacing machine to seal the pavement and keep it from disintegrating in wet winter weather. A total of 560 tons of mix is being spread on the 1.2 mile section.
Wyatt Mays
1962-12-02 460
Dec 2, 1962 - Dual laning Rt. 460 East near Concord - The J. R. Ford Co. of Lynchburg is proceeding with clearing and grading a new lane on Rt. 460 East from from the end of the present dual laning some two miles east. Ford is working under a $309,720 contract, which permits him to accomplish considerable site preparation during the winter under new State Highway Department Policy which virtually abolishes the "winter wraps" policy under which the majority of highway jobs were closed down during the winter months. A new lane will be added along the ptresent route, at right.
Wyatt Mays
1962-08-21 Candlers at GE
Aug. 21, 1962 - Traffic congestion eased - now that the $15,000 job of doubling the width of Candlers Mt. Road from the bridge over Southern Railway to the General Electric Co. plant has been completed, the traffic flow at the intersection of Mayflower Drive moves smoothly as is seen here.
Jimmy Ripley
1963-07-23 dual 29 south.jpg
July 23, 1963 - An English Construction Co. 'cat wallows in the mud of the upper waters of Burton Creek along Rt. 29 South near the Lynchburg city limits, clearing brush and undergrowth in the preliminary stages of dual laning the the highway. Once the creek bed is cleared a new bed will be gouged through the meadow at left and the creek will be re-routed. The present creek bed will then be filled in. The median strip between the dual lanes will be built over part of the bed and the new 2-lane highway over a part of it. English is the grading sub-contractor for Marvin V. Templeton and Sons, which holds the regular contract for the job, $478,148 for dual laning the road from the city limits to a point near Lynchburg municipal Airport.
Jimmy Ripley
1961-09-09 marking edge.jpg
Sep. 8, 1961 - From Lynchburg on - State highway department worker J.J. Bomar Thursday paints edge marking on Rt. 29 south - part of highway project from Washington to North Carolina line. John Phillips, district highway engineer, said marking will aid motorists in foggy weather. With markings drivers are more inclined to stay on pavement and less shoulder maintenance is required, he said. Although such work has been limited mostly to mountainous areas in state, present plans call for edge marking on Rt. 301 as well as Rt. 29, Phillips said.
George Smith
1962-01-09 New floor for old bridge
Jan. 9, 1962 - New floor for old bridge - State highway department workmen from the Lynchburg construction district have completed re-flooring the bridge over Norfolk & Western Railway Co. tracks on Old Forest Road (State Rt. 291) and are putting up rails and painting the bridge. Traffic is open on the road. Highway officials say the project should be completed in the next few days, weather permitting.
Jimmy Ripley
1962-01-13 460 widen
Jan. 13, 1962 - Dual laning to continue - The dual laning of Rt. 460 east which ends at this spot, 6 1/2 miles from Lynchburg, will be extended 4.8 miles further this year as part of the State Highway Comission's decision to turn Rts 360 and 460 into a modern, major dual and 4-lane highway linking Richmond, Lynchburg and Roanoke. Bids are expected to be asked on the project this summer.
Jimmy Ripley
1962-04-28 Bridge work progresses
April 28, 1962 - Bridge work progresses - Work is moving at rapid pace on $111,060 bridge to eliminate grade crossings on Winesap Road in Amherst County. Contractor, Wilkins Construction Co., Inc., of Amherst, started work last fall, expects to be finished by June 1. Bridge is 250 feet long with 18-foot roadway and spans deep cut on road above Southern Railway tracks. Project includes nearly half-mile of approaches which will relocate road slightly at that point.
Jimmy Ripley
1963-09-27 29 Workmen
Sep. 27, 1963 - Workmen prepare to put down rock bed on U.S. 29 south of city. (Baer & Sons Memorial is still located here, and the entrance to Liberty University is just around the curve.)
Bob Crouse
1963-10-17 29 Bridge to open
Oct. 17, 1963 - Bridge to open - New bridge on U.S. 29 south, under which extension of the expressway will pass, was scheduled to open at 8:30 this morning. Detour around bridge (right), now will be removed and expressway will be extended from present end at U.S. 29 on to Rt. 297 (Timberlake Road) near Brookville school (approximate location of Heritage High School). U.S. 29 is also being made four-lane from Candlers Mountain Road to railroad bridge south of intersection of U.S. 29 and Airport Road.
George Smith
1965-09-07 29 south bridge
Sep. 7, 1965 - Will become one way bridge - This two-way bridge across Southern Railway tracks about two and one-half miles south of Lynchburg on Rt. 29 will be used for northbound traffic only when a four-laning project, including a separate new bridge, is completed about June 1, 1967. The new bridge is included in a bid project scheduled for opening Oct. 6 in Richmond.
Fred Knight
1966-06-23 memorial avenue.jpg
June 23, 1966 - Widening Memorial Avenue - City crews are busy widening Memorial Avenue from St. Augustine Street to Kenyon Street. This photograph, which is looking north, shows a stump in th right foreground. That stump marks the limit of the grading. Street width, when the work is finished, will be 40 feet between curbs. Cost of the overall project is $9,600.
Aubrey Wiley
1966-10-11 Linkhorne access.jpg
Oct. 11, 1966 - Access road at Linkhorne Jr. High - Anderson & Shorter, Inc., yesterday began grading operations for a new access road to Linkhorne Junior High School which will include putting a curb and gutter on one side of the entrance road to the school and a sidewalk on the east side for children to use walking to and from school. General contractor Robert H. Feagans will be in charge of putting in concrete and Lawhorne Brothers, Inc., will do the blacktopping.
Aubrey Wiley
1966-11-27 Progress in its untidy stage
Nov. 27, 1966 - Progress in its untidy stage - Road construction scene on new Kemper Street location is as bleak as the weather now. But by next November, this bridge will be finished, will sprout a neat clover leaf and make a straight shot under Southern Railway's bridge to connect with Campbell Avenue (at top of picture). Lynchburg Expressway is marked by car traveling in north-bound lane.
Aubrey Wiley
1967-03-17 us29and va 130.jpg
March 17, 1967 - Traffic lights up - New traffic lights have been installed on Rt. 29, north, at dangerous intersection of Elon Road, Rt. 130. Picture is looking south on Rt. 29 showing intersection with new turn lanes and recently installed traffic lights.
Wyatt Mays
1967-06-09 Streets marked for buses
June 9, 1967 - Streets marked for buses - City employees have clearly marked the crossover at Timberlake Road and Fenwick Drive intersection for the benefit of bus drivers who Monday will begin traveling on Fenwick in connection with new service to the Fort Hill Village and K-Mart shopping centers. The turn lanes had to be widened to accommodate the buses, Public Works Director James D. Wright said.
Fred Knight
1968-04-08 Wards road bridge.jpg
April 8, 1968 - No Heavy Trucks -The overpass of N&W Railway tracks on Alt. Rt. 29 (Wards Road) has been closed to heavy trucks because the structure has deteriorated. Work is underway to reinforce the bridge for cars and pickup trucks. (This is approximately the intersection of Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road)
Fred Knight
1968-09-05 boonsboro and VES.jpg
Sept. 5, 1968 - Caution, dangerous curve - Traffic backs up as automobiles enter dangerous section of Boonsboro Road. Curve is between VES Road, where auto is attempting to enter traffic, center left, and Link Road, arrow on street indicated turning lane. City bus is heading for downtown Lynchburg. Near this area of Boonsboro Road has been the scene of accidents involving death and injuries. (The road still curves here, though not as dramatically, and stoplights are located at both Link Road and VES Road.)
Aubrey Wiley
1969-09-05 Tate Springs and Langhorne
Sep. 5, 1969 - Road Entrance Changed - Work is currently under way at the intersection of Tate Springs Road and Langhorne Road to improve the traffic situation there. This photograph shows where the old Tate Springs Road entrance to Langhorne Road has been closed. A car can be seen using the new entrance. The street changes are being made in conjunction with improvements to Langhorne Square subdivision on Tate Springs Road. The intersections changes are costing $5,600 and improvements for the subdivision an additional $20,650.
Aubrey Wiley
061173 Old Forest and Link Road.jpg
June 11, 1973 - Intersection work begins - Construction has begun on northwest side of Old Forest Road at end of existing four lanes to continue widening Old Forest through intersection of Link Road. Traffic signal will be modified in TOPICS project to allow for smoother flow of vehicles and alleviate present problem of traffic congestion. Second phase of project will be reconstruction of entire intersection of Old Forest Road and Lakeside Drive with installation of traffic signal. Marvin V. Templeton & Sons, Inc., was awarded project contract. Cost of project is put at $150,000. (For those of you who are dying to know, TOPICS is Traffic Operations Program to Improve the Capacity and Safety of existing streets.)
Jimmy Ripley
072573 lakeside old forest.jpg
July 25, 1973 - Road improvements progressing - Work on the reallignment of old Forest Road and College Drive at their intersection with Lakeside Drive is moving swiftly ahead. Contractor for this project and a project to widen and improve Old Forest Road at its intersection with Link Road is Marvin V. Templeton & Sons, Inc., of Lynchburg. The firm was awarded a $149,987 contract by the State Highway Department under the Traffic Operations Program to Improve the Capacity and Safety of existing streets (TOPICS). A large portion of the cost is paid by the federal government under the TOPICS program.
Fred Knight
092173 college drive.jpg
Sept. 21, 1973 - Intersection work nears completion - This photograph shown that work is now virtually complete on the realignment of Old Forest Road (Rt. 291), at right, and College Drive, extreme left, with Lakeside Drive (Rt. 221). Contractor for this project and a project to widen and improve Old Forest Road at its intersection with Link Road, is Marvin V. Templeton & Sons, Inc.,of Lynchburg. The firm was awarded a $149,987 contract by the State Highway Department under the Traffic Operations Program to Improve the Capacity and Safety of existing streets (TOPICS).
Jimmy Ripley
-- Hide gallery titles -- Newsadvance
Robert M. McNab is director of Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis & Policy. Contact him at
rmcnab@odu.edu.