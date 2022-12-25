Column: To promote growth in 2023, invest in infrastructure

The 8th annual State of the Commonwealth report explores the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Virginia and asks whether we are in a recovery, recession, or somewhere in between. With consumers and businesses facing another year of economic uncertainty, the challenge is to not fall into the temptation of chasing the next tweet, TikTiok video, or sound bite on cable news, but to engage in bipartisan conversations on how to boost private sector job growth across the commonwealth.

Inflation dominated the headlines and public discourse in 2023, and rightfully so. The aggressive monetary and fiscal policy response to the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 likely staved off a prolonged recession. However, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Trillions of dollars of additional liquidity, coupled with continuing supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, caused monthly inflation to rise to levels not seen in two decades. If there is a modicum of good news, we may be past peak inflation and that price growth should decelerate in 2023.

One factor limiting growth in the commonwealth in 2022 was the lack of available labor. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were about 4.5 million individuals in Virginia’s civilian labor force. By September 2021, it had shrunk to less than 4.3 million individuals. While the labor force was roughly 4.4 million people in November 2022, this was still 100,000 less than before COVID-19.

Still, employers continued to create jobs in 2022. By November, there were about 3,000 more jobs in Virginia than the January 2020 pre-pandemic peak. However, employers would likely have created even more jobs if they could have found people to fill them. In October 2022, there were about 330,000 open positions in the commonwealth while only about 120,000 Virginians quit their jobs that month. There simply weren’t enough unemployed individuals to fill the number of open positions.

One possible reason that the state’s labor force has not completely recovered is the impact of long-COVID on labor force participation. Following the lead of the Brookings Institute, we estimate that approximately 36,000 Virginians worked reduced hours in September 2022 due to long COVID and another 30,000 Virginians may have exited the labor force entirely. COVID may not dominate the headlines, but it continues to shape how Virginians live, work and play.

When coupled with reports of increased anxiety and depression and the continuing impact of the opioid epidemic, one can only conclude that the labor force in Virginia is under stress. Now is the time to start thinking about the “bow wave” of mental health and medical disability costs associated with the pandemic and the well-intentioned (but prolonged) school closures of 2020 and 2021.

The recently released regional gross domestic product data points to a robust recovery in 2021 among Virginia’s metropolitan regions. While the data are likely to be revised next year, GDP and labor market data point to a burst of regional economic activity in 2021 and into 2022. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metropolitan area stood out in 2022, with the civilian labor force, individual employment and jobs essentially returning to pre-pandemic levels.

But there are storm clouds on the horizon. Consumer spending appears to be slowing in the face of persistent inflation and higher interest rates. The pandemic boom in housing values is cooling and likely to reverse in 2023, especially if the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy. With a budget surplus on hand, now is the time to look at the commonwealth’s antiquated tax system and to make targeted investments in public infrastructure to promote economic growth across the state. We continue to remind policymakers that a surplus today can easily become a deficit tomorrow.

Now, as we enter 2023, the challenge is before us: Shall we move forward to make a better Virginia or will we continue to seek out “wins” that do little to improve the lot of ordinary Virginians? If we have learned anything over the last 36 months, it is we are stronger than we thought and we can do things that are hard. Let’s get to work.

