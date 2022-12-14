Column: To solve the worker shortage, invest in public transit

The Greater Richmond area is buzzing with ongoing business development and development soon to come. Amazon continues to invest in the region with a new robotics fulfillment center planned in Henrico County. The Lego Group has committed to build a new $1 billion factory in Chesterfield County. There are talks of a data center expansion at the present QTS site in Henrico, with other businesses like CoStar and EAB investing in the area. The planned and projected growth will require hiring and employing additional workers. The question is: Who will be working these jobs, and how will they get there?

The new Lego factory alone will add 1,760 jobs, while other incoming businesses will add many more. According to projections, the population of Richmond will grow by 19.3% by 2050. However, the continued trend of low unemployment statewide and locally, with unemployment currently at 3.4% in the Greater Richmond area, makes it difficult to fill the increasing number of jobs.

According to RVA Rapid Transit, a local transit advocacy group, public transportation provides routes to only 23% of jobs in Richmond with 15-minute-or-less service. There are currently underserved areas with high job density in the metro region, such as Short Pump Town Center and the Eastgate Town Center, with service once an hour. Some growing business centers have no bus service at all, including Chesterfield Towne Center and the Hull Street Road corridor.

With the opportunities for higher pay and health or retirement benefits in these new jobs, it would be natural to assume that there would be eagerness among those already living in Richmond to fill these positions. However, in Richmond, there are many instances of residents being unable to access certain jobs due to limited public transportation options. Those riding the bus primarily use it to get to and from work and often do not have access to a car.

With many existing job opportunities inaccessible to current residents, Richmond’s lack of public transportation options is increasingly becoming a social justice issue. As the city and region continue to attract new businesses, it also needs to ensure that those new businesses benefit all Richmonders, including those who use public transit. Unfettered growth without attention to the ways that residents move and live in the city will only worsen the issues of economic inequality, urban sprawl and traffic congestion as the metro area expands.

Additional transit options, including more frequent buses and expanding service coverage, provide one possible, cost-effective answer. The Department of Rail and Public Transit (DRPT) reports in its August 2022 study on equity and modernization in Virginia transit that “transit investments offer a 5-to-1 economic return — every $1 billion invested in public transit generates $5 billion in economic activity and supports or creates 50,000 jobs,” and that “transit allows a greater number of Virginia residents to participate in the workforce.”

DRPT stresses the need for robust investment in a wide-reaching public transportation network. However, in Richmond and throughout the state, public transit is often underfunded and stretched thin. Presently, there is a continued GRTC bus driver shortage, which mirrors a nationwide trend. Many routes that residents relied on remain out of service since their removal in December 2021. If we want to continue to attract businesses to Richmond and ensure that all residents enjoy the benefits of safe and reliable mobility and the economic boon that comes with that mobility, we must prioritize investment in public transit at the state and local levels.

Identifying areas currently unserved by transit and adding additional transit capacity will help to alleviate the worker shortage, enable new employment sites to continue to locate in Richmond, and benefit the local economy by allowing current residents of the greater Richmond area to access jobs with higher pay and better benefits.

To ensure the residents of Richmond and surrounding counties benefit from increased business development, we must seriously examine the public infrastructure that would get residents to and from these jobs. Otherwise, we will exacerbate the urban sprawl and congestion instead of enriching and extending the benefits of increased business development to all who live in and around Richmond.