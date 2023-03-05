If the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin want to address increased crime rates in Virginia, it is imperative that they provide funding for the Delinquency Prevention and Youth Development Act, which is currently included in the budget approved by the state Senate, but not the House’s budget.

The DPYDA is a law originally passed by the Virginia state legislature in 1979 on the recommendation of a task force created to study delinquency prevention. It was created to empower local communities to use state funding to provide community-led early intervention programs for at-risk youth. Under the DPYDA, communities can apply for grant funding, then use those funds to conduct youth outreach and programming. According to an analysis from the Justice Department, in the years it was active (1979-2008), communities utilizing program funding saw tremendous success in reducing juvenile crime.

This rate of success is in large part because the DPYDA does not require the targeting of individual youths. Instead, localities typically use DPYDA funds to address the needs of large groups of children who might be at risk of delinquent behavior. Additionally, DPYDA grants require the involvement of a broad cross-section of individuals, including community leaders, service agencies and young people, in deciding how to apportion funds, bringing together a host of knowledgeable individuals with varied perspectives to make the best possible decisions for their own communities.

Last year, as a student in the University of Virginia School of Law’s State and Local Government Policy Clinic, I researched the history and impact of the DPYDA and heard from state agencies and local stakeholders about the effectiveness of the program while I worked with state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to help update the law. This research made clear that the DPYDA provided the flexibility and funding necessary for many localities to carry out the innovative programming necessary to meet youth needs, and that its presence has been sorely missed since funding for it lapsed during the 2008 financial crisis. The General Assembly updated the law last year, but now must provide funding so that communities across Virginia can make necessary investments in services and supports for children.

The DPYDA’s historical success is due in part to its greater flexibility when compared with other funds for at-risk youth available in Virginia, most of which require that children commit delinquent acts or be in severe crisis before those funds can be used. Conversely, the DPYDA does not require children to engage in criminal conduct before they get support. Instead, local communities can use DPYDA funding to engage in broad preventive services – reaching youth before they commit a crime or interact with the justice system. The program gives local communities greater latitude in how they choose to spend the funds and structure their programs than other state funding sources do.

Although the DPYDA enjoyed success and popularity while it was active, its funding was cut as a cost-saving measure in 2008 and it has not been included in the state budget since. Now is the perfect time to resume its funding and invest in our communities again. With the rise in violent crimes in some communities, Virginians are asking for the measures that they know to be successful: namely, increased funding for community-led youth intervention services.

Funding for the DPYDA does not require lengthy negotiations or the creation of a complex bureaucracy. It is a simple matter of including funding in the state budget so that the Department of Juvenile Justice can restart this important program and begin sending resources to communities that have the passion and expertise necessary to help young people stay on the right track and be successful.

We know that the pandemic had a negative impact on all of our children. Rates of mental and behavioral health challenges are on the rise for young people at a time when key indicators, such as academic success, are declining. The pandemic also fractured the support services and relationships that vulnerable children depend on. To help children and communities heal, we need more support for youth than ever before. The General Assembly and Gov. Youngkin should make sure that our final state budget includes that support.

