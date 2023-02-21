In 1948, President Harry S. Truman did something that would change the course of American society and the U.S. military forever. He issued an executive order in his capacity as commander in chief integrating the armed forces. In commemorating Black History Month, this remarkable order sometimes gets overlooked. It deserves to be celebrated.

Desegregation of the military represented a massive change in the military culture. Prior to 1948, America’s armed forces were rigidly segregated. In the Army, there were “colored” divisions (with white officers) and “white” military divisions. In the Navy, African Americans could serve only as cooks or in units that loaded and unloaded cargo.

Of course, there had been one breakthrough. The U.S. Air Force, which only the year before had become a separate branch of the service, had African American pilots who were officers: the famous Tuskegee Airmen. However, that was just a small exception. Segregation remained a standing cultural norm in the military.

That didn’t all change in a single day, but the tide most certainly turned when President Truman issued Executive Order 9981 on July 26, 1948, formally integrating the nation’s armed forces. And it worked. That’s one of the remarkable things about the military - orders are given, and orders are followed. By the time the United States entered the Korean War two years later, our armed services were almost entirely integrated.

An old friend of mine was a sergeant in an Army aviation support company that was ordered to integrate following the executive order. My friend had joined the Army underage (using his brother’s ID) and had served in World War II. He had known Black soldiers and had no concerns about working with them. However, that wasn’t true for several of his fellow white noncommissioned officers (NCOs). During their first week as an integrated unit, the company commander spoke to the white NCOs and suggested that during mealtimes, they needed to sit with their African American counterparts and “Let them get to know you.”

Several of these men said they weren’t sure they could do that. The captain, probably expecting this, nodded and said he understood. They didn’t have to do it if they didn’t want to, but then assuming a firmness they knew all too well, he said, “be advised gentlemen, if you don’t do this, and don’t help me in integrating this unit, you’ll be out of the Army before the sun comes up tomorrow.” Afterward, the company integrated with relatively little difficulty. Sometimes the methods the military uses to obtain cooperation from its ranks aren’t subtle, but they do work.

Integration of the armed forces preceded integration in civilian America by almost two decades. Again, that’s another aspect of military life many civilians don’t appreciate. Social change in a structured, orders-based society can happen quickly and far faster than it can in the civilian world.

Remember, too, that the 1948 order was six years before the famous Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Topeka, which ordered the desegregation of America’s public schools and 16 years before the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

However, while military bases might have been integrated, many of their adjacent communities, particularly in the South, were decidedly segregated. Black and white soldiers and their families could socialize on base and use the same pools in the summertime, but when they left their base or installation, it was often a world of harsh and rigidly enforced segregation.

Racism and a scarcity of African Americans in the senior leadership of the armed services are still problems in the 21st century. While the military can set its own rules and force change in a way no other American institution can, it remains a microcosm of American society, complete with all its foibles and failings.

Still, there is something satisfying in the fight against racism to recall President Truman’s executive order directing the immediate desegregation of the armed forces. He simply did what his conscience demanded. Truman never backed down, nor did the thousands of African Americans who, thanks to Truman’s order, would become the first of their race in a wide range of military jobs and positions of leadership in the years that followed.

