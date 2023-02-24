At this moment, as lawmakers negotiate over the vastly different budget proposals that are on the table, the stakes are unusually high for families in Virginia. That is because the proposals from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the House of Delegates would put the needs of profitable corporations over families.

For skeptical readers, let us review the numbers. The centerpiece of the governor’s plan is a corporate tax cut that would lower rates from 6% to 5%. The price tag for this proposal is more than $360 million in this budget, and it balloons to over $680 million in the next budget cycle. This is the most expensive tax proposal that has been put forward in this biennium.

If this idea is adopted, then corporations would pay a lower tax rate than the 5.75% that many working families in Virginia pay on their income. But the Youngkin administration has indicated they want to go even further and cut corporate taxes to 4% in the future. It is hard, based on these facts, to imagine a more clear example of prioritizing corporations over people.

Other ideas from the governor and House of Delegates, like lowering the personal income tax rate, would give the lion’s share of the benefit to people with the highest incomes. This is because the threshold for Virginia’s top tax bracket of 5.75% is $17,000, which means that a teacher who makes $42,000 a year is in the same tax bracket as a millionaire. To lower the top personal income tax rate to 5.50%, as the governor wants to do, helps the millionaire far more than the teacher. But with a cost of over $330 million, this proposal would blow another hole in the budget.

So what does it look like to prioritize kids and families, rather than corporations? It looks a lot like the Senate’s budget, which rejects the governor’s tax proposals and instead invests an additional $1 billion in direct aid for public education relative to the current budget. That is compared to just $321 million in additional direct aid for public education in the governor’s budget, of which only a paltry $24.1 million is for ongoing initiatives to improve K-12 public schools.

To illustrate what this could mean, let us again talk numbers. If the Senate’s proposal carries the day, it would provide the state’s share of funding for over 1,200 staff dedicated explicitly to the mental and physical health of our students, over 500 more instructors who provide support to English learner students, 1,900 temporary instructional assistants in schools facing the greatest barriers to student achievement and accreditation and an additional 6,500 support staff. All told, it would put nearly 10,000 additional staff in our schools to support our teachers and help our kids reach their full potential.

These facts signal a clear message: Virginia has the resources to be a leader in education and to make sure every student in every ZIP code has access to a high-quality education, but policymakers must choose to invest these resources rather than give them away.

There are other ideas that deserve to be in the mix too, especially as family budgets are tested by rising costs. For example, improving the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit by making it refundable at 20% of the federal credit would target relief to families who need it most — putting a few hundred dollars on average back in their pockets.

Unlike other costly tax proposals, such as the corporate income tax rate cut, improving the EITC to 20% refundability would cost just $36.5 million, leaving ample resources to fund and support our students, educators and school staff, as the Senate's budget does.

As lawmakers search for a final budget deal, it is worth remembering that budgets are just as much about values as they are about numbers. Prioritizing corporations drains our shared resources and limits our ability to meet our shared goals. Prioritizing kids through family-focused tax policy and education funding is an investment in all of us.

Close 1 of 12 Mosby School 09-02-1964 (cutline): With city skyling as backdrop, pupils head for the new Mosby School, opening today. Mosby School 04-21-1964 (cutline): Standing in a doorway of the new Mosby School, Dr. Thomas C. Little views city's skyline. As Assistant School Superintendent for Construction, he closely follows the 2.5-million-dollar project. Mosby School 08-31-1970: Students get off the bus at Mosby School. Mosby School 02-22-1972 (cutline): Teachers at Mosby School instructed in reading techniques. Left to right are Mrs. Francis Meredith, Mrs. Geraldine W. Hewlett and Miss Eula Jones. Mosby School 04-19-1971 (cutline): Firemen leave charred, twisted Home Economics classroom at Mosby School. Early-morning fires forced the closing of several classrooms and use of trailers. Mosby School 04-19-1971 (cutline): Home economics classroom exterior at Mosby School shows extensive damage from fire. Fire gutted three classrooms in school home economics suite and destroyed equipment in the rooms. Mosby School 06-16-1965 (cutline): Mrs. C.T. Young conducts community action program class at Mosby School. Voluntary reading and speech program, involving some 4,500 students here began today. Mosby School 08-31-1970 (cutline): Two boys head up the walk to Mosby School. Mosby School 08-31-1970: Students get off the bus at Mosby School. Mosby School 08-21-1971: Mosby School Mosby School 02-17-1991 (cutline): No drugs allowed--Richmond Mayor Walter T. Kenney (center) and School Superintendent Albert L. Jones (left) were among city officials who erected a drug-free zone sign Friday at Mosby School in the East End. The event drew attention to the drug-free zone law at the city's 240 public schools. Holton 8-31-1970: "Hi, we're new around here" - Mrs. Linwood Holton (R), wife of the governor, shakes hands with a parent Monday after arriving at predominantly African American Mosby School, where two of the three Holton children have been assigned for 1970-71. Between the two women are Anne, 13, and Woody, 11, Holton. Gov. Holton accompanied the couple's third child, Tayloe, also 13, to predominantly African American John F. Kennedy High. From the Archives: Mosby School Mosby School opened in Richmond at 1000 Mosby Street in the fall of 1964 and was named after Benjamin Mosby, who developed the area surrounding the school. It originally housed 2,700 elementary and junior high students. In 1970, the elementary school grades were eliminated when Richmond adopted the middle school concept. This was also the time that the city began to bus students across town to achieve racial desegregation. The then-Governor Linwood Holton enrolled his children Ann and Woody there at this time. Today, the school is Martin Luther King Middle Jr. School. Interested in a copy of any of these photos? Click here.