The Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and other statutory changes since the legislature’s re-regulation of electric utilities in 2007 have stripped the State Corporation Commission (SCC) of its constitutional responsibility to protect ratepayers from unreasonable and imprudent utility expenditures. This has occurred despite repeated warnings that electricity costs would increase substantially. Now, both of Virginia’s major investor-owned utilities — Dominion Energy and American Electric (APCO) — want the General Assembly to further tie the hands of the SCC to guarantee excessive profits. For Dominion Energy customers, for example, legislation this session would mean that the General Assembly would ensure that the utility earns $1.09 billion in annual profits.

According to an SCC order only last year, Dominion Energy’s residential customers’ electricity bills will likely increase 46% by 2035. Dominion’s own “2020 Integrated Resource Plan” projects that the firm’s residential customers will pay 37% more for electricity. Certain legislative bills being considered this session would only exacerbate this looming price rise.

For example, the SCC has also stated in a recent order that Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project alone would cost 78 cents per kilowatt-hour, or 26 times the cost of purchasing energy from the market. In a recent SCC settlement, the wind project was also approved to substantially exceed its original cost estimate. Legislators still do not know the long-term costs of building the requisite new transmission and distribution lines across the commonwealth. But we have every reason to expect these related costs to exceed $4 billion.

Dominion now ranks No. 9 out of 11 within a peer-group of utilities in southern states for its typical bill for large industrials — a drop from No. 5 in 2007. This regress has occurred exactly when Virginia is trying to resurrect its economic development efforts to recruit manufacturers and energy-intensive industries, such as data centers. There is evidence of a direct correlation between energy-intensive industry job losses and noncompetitive electric utility costs. For example, California lost over 100,000 energy-intensive industry jobs during the 15-year period that its electricity prices jumped from an average of 10 to 15 cents per kWh. Virginia is now on that same path.

Already, cost increases for residential electricity are projected to be equal to one month’s rent in a basic one-bedroom apartment, a three-hour course at a community college, two average car payments, two months of groceries, four months of Medicare insurance premium payments or, for industries, three full-time jobs at a small factory. For these reasons, we believe that now is not the time to give a raise to a utility that earned $994 million in net income in 2022.

Affordable, reliable, secure and sustainable electricity could become a reality in the commonwealth. However, further restricting the oversight of the SCC by enacting politically motivated mandates would only guarantee more expensive electricity for Virginians.

Our respective bills — House Bills 1604 and 2267 — would restore to the SCC the power to regulate monopoly utilities. Each has passed the House with the notable achievement of total bipartisan support and are now awaiting action in the Senate. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 1265 would continue to allow utilities – Dominion, especially – to raise rates without full SCC oversight. That bill passed the Senate 27-13 and is now in the House.

We do not believe that citizens of Virginia should have to choose between a car payment, rent, groceries, insurance or tuition simply to pay their electric bill. If you agree, we invite you to urge your members of General Assembly to fully restore to the SCC its rightful role of holding monopoly utilities accountable.

