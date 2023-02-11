The commitment to improving Virginia’s behavioral health delivery system is one of the great unifiers — regardless of your political affiliation, race, ethnicity, gender, zip code or socioeconomic status, most agree that we must do more to meet the needs of those with serious mental illness and substance use disorder, particularly for our most vulnerable residents. How to accomplish this, however, is the question and focus of much recent discussion.

In his proposed budget, Gov. Glenn Youngkin recommended more than $230 million in investments in Virginia’s behavioral health system. In a news release, he acknowledged that the current system is “being overwhelmed and failing to meet the needs of Virginians in crisis with an outdated model of care.”

Appropriators in both the House and Senate have also acknowledged that Virginia is in a mental health crisis and have stated their commitment to build a comprehensive mental health system. The proposed investments announced last weekend are not insignificant, with the House committee proposing $182.5 million and the Senate, $370 million.

What’s missing, however, is recognition that, without increased investment in the services that are delivered in the community, we will continue to face increased needs for crisis services, mental health-related emergency room visits, engagement of law enforcement in our mental health system, hospitalizations and worse. Increasing access to services delivered in homes, schools and centers in communities begins with the people delivering those services and how we pay them. And this comes down to reimbursement rates.

In Virginia, our most vulnerable residents are served by both public-sector providers, Community Services Boards (CSBs), and private-sector providers. While the CSBs receive funding from the localities they serve, the federal government and the state’s general fund, in addition to Medicaid, nongovernment providers deliver 80%-90% of all Medicaid behavioral health services and rely entirely on reimbursement rates that fall woefully short in covering the costs to deliver services.

Two Medicaid services delivered to children and families, Therapeutic Day Treatment (TDT) and Intensive In-Home (IIH), have been particularly hard hit by inadequate rates and an antiquated rate structure. Neither service has seen an increase in rates for more than two decades. Whether you’re looking at office supplies, gas, rent, health insurance, even the minimum wage, there is no doubt that costs have increased. Since 2000, the cumulative rate of inflation is 72.89%. So, what have we seen with respect to reimbursement rates during this time?

In the case of IIH, rates have actually decreased over the past 20 years. In 1998, the rate was $70/hour. In 2010, it was reduced to $60/hour. In 2021, federal funding enabled a temporary increase in the rates that brought the hourly rate up to $67.50, still below the 1998 rate. There’s no doubt this has impacted access to this service. According to the DMAS service utilization dashboard, the number of Medicaid members receiving IIH has decreased 30% since 2018. As the cost of living continues to increase, we fully expect the number of families who have access to this service will further decline.

In the case of TDT, Virginia’s only Medicaid school-based mental health service, the decreased access has been even more severe. In 2017, nearly 19,000 children received TDT, compared to just 4,852 in 2022, representing a 74% decrease over the past five years. In past year alone, four of Virginia’s largest TDT providers have closed their programs, impacting school divisions and children across the state.

We know the need for behavioral health support among children hasn’t decreased as the utilization numbers may suggest. In fact, we believe the opposite is true. Mental Health America ranks Virginia 48th in its 2022 rankings for youth, indicating there are just three states with a higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rate of access to care.

Virginia’s behavioral health system is at a breaking point, in desperate need of transformation and targeted investments. We recognize, however, that reform is a process and all that is broken cannot be fixed at once. That being said, the foundation of Virginia’s behavioral health system is comprised of its community-based services, services that in many cases haven’t changed in decades.

Much like patching a roof or replacing the windows of a house can only do so much when the foundation is faulty, we know that without access to community-based services to both keep people out of crisis and provide a place for them to go following one, our behavioral health system will collapse and those most impacted will be our most vulnerable residents.

Policymakers have the opportunity to strengthen the foundation of our system as they continue their work on the state’s budget. We call on them to do just that by aligning the rates for community-based services with the costs to deliver them. The benefits of making this investment in our system and the children, adults and families it serves far outweigh the costs.