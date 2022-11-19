Column: VCU has lost its way

Much as the University of Virginia now thinks it is Harvard, Virginia Commonwealth University now thinks it is the University of Virginia. Neither is, nor is likely to become, true.

Make no mistake about it, VCU President Michael Rao has made many wonderful and invigorating changes in his tenure as VCU’s leader. As an adjunct faculty member, it is exciting to me to see the challenges and opportunities of increasing VCU’s stature among peer institutions. And all faculty members enjoy being compared to ranked peer universities, especially when it comes to promotion, tenure and new job prospects. But who, exactly, should be our peers?

VCU made its mark in Virginia by being the “university of choice” for first-generation college graduates and underserved student populations. Increasingly, however, VCU’s strategic direction is turning its attention to marketing and recruiting to a national clientele. Much of VCU’s quest to be bigger and better by competing nationally is driven by the demographics of the college-age population. All universities are competing for a smaller cohort of students and are impacted by the national conversation, rightfully centered, that espouses that you don’t need a four-year degree to lead a successful and fulfilling life.

In its quest for even higher rankings and visibility, VCU has added inexplicable levels of senior bureaucracy. With lofty titles and exorbitant salaries, these positions are needed, we are told, to compete with our peers. But what do our students need? What does Virginia need? VCU’s stated goal in its strategic plan (Quest 2028) is for 70% of graduates to be fully employed or attending graduate or professional school within six months of graduation. Really? Does VCU advertise that goal to prospective students? Is a 70% employment opportunity what the taxpayers and faculty are investing in?

And why is VCU spending so much money recruiting out-of-state students who, once here, can’t fully pay their own way and require scholarship assistance? The out-of-state marketing budget at VCU could support hundreds of Virginia students for a full, four-year degree. In fairness, it should be pointed out that the state funding support models in Virginia drive universities to seek greater numbers of out-of-state students. But the question is: Why are we recruiting out-of-state students, even if they pay higher tuition rates, if we can only retain them by giving them scholarship money to stay?

Certainly, President Rao’s insistence in bringing the Medical College of Virginia Hospital operation under his full control was a turning point in his quest for excellence. Consolidating the medical school and hospital with the academic campus certainly raised the overall stature of the university on paper rankings and correspondingly rocketed President Rao to national comparators. But running an academic campus, a medical campus and full-blown hospital are three very different things. The rapid turnover of CEOs at the hospital, the hospital’s current financial situation, and the revolving door of deans on the academic campus are clear indicators of that.

Perhaps my biggest concern about VCU’s current national strategic focus is reserved for the institution’s overall failure to integrate support to the community in a meaningful way. Richmond is a far better city because of VCU’s presence and unprecedented expansion. But each parcel acquired by VCU takes property off the tax rolls, undermining the city’s financial position. What is VCU doing to directly compensate and support the heart of the city? As a faculty member I see firsthand the investment by many of my fellow faculty members in the services and programs of the city and its residents. But that investment of time and talent is sporadic at best. We are guided as faculty by VCU’s strategic plan to “collaborate to meet the evolving needs of VCU and communities.” Communities seem to be an afterthought. VCU’s voice is far too often absent in solving the many societal and economic issues facing the city. Richmond’s public school system is a prime example.

Accolades and rankings are important. But they are only meaningful as a byproduct of focused attainment of an organization’s mission and vision, not as a goal in and of themselves. The university’s current president is, by many measures, a talented and gifted leader. Rao’s capacity to focus VCU on the next rung of the ladder is superb. But the essence of leadership is also making sure the ladder is taking us to the right goal. Currently, the VCU strategic plan and its singular focus on “national prominence” is taking VCU farther and farther away from its historic tradition of serving first-generation college students and Virginia residents.

As VCU’s strategic plan states, we are undeniably better when our goals align. Perhaps the complexity of the mixed goals of the academic campus, the medical school and the hospital are just too diverse to integrate. Or perhaps it is time for VCU to pause and look down the ladder to see where we came from and make sure the foundation that got us to where we are is taking us to where we really want to go.

A quest centered on student outcomes and stronger support for the community, in my opinion, would be undeniably better.