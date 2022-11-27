Column: VCU’s accessibility is key to rising national stature

While Bill Leighty’s Nov. 20 opinion piece [“VCU has lost its way”] includes several positive points about Virginia Commonwealth University, it misses the mark about what makes VCU a university that receives national attention for the very efforts he champions.

Simply put, unlike the theme of Mr. Leighty’s column, we believe that excellence and accessibility are not mutually exclusive.

In my six years as a member of the VCU Board of Visitors, I have seen the university’s uncommon commitment to providing access to bright and creative minds of all backgrounds who want to discover, care for the most vulnerable and solve vexing problems. That is why VCU supports access for students who may face barriers to entering — and staying in — college.

President Michael Rao and the board of visitors’ vision and commitment to excellence and to being a truly public, truly accessible institution is earning national recognition. Earlier this month, VCU was one of just four finalists nationwide for the Association of Public Land-grant Universities’ 2022 Degree Completion Award, which recognizes public universities that are increasing degree completion rates while improving educational access, quality and equity.

Earlier this year, VCU was invited to join the University Innovation Alliance, a consortium of national public research universities dedicated to increasing the number and diversity of college graduates. We are the only Virginia institution in the UIA, joining the likes of Ohio State, Purdue, Michigan State and more.

Among Virginia’s public research universities, VCU enrolls the second largest number of low-income students. About a third of our students are Pell grant recipients. A third are also first-generation students — the first in their families to go to college. Another third are underrepresented minority students.

We intentionally focus on programs to help students overcome barriers so they can succeed. For example, the Men of Color Initiative works to improve enrollment, student success and post-graduation outcomes for Black and Latino men, using innovative approaches grounded in data and research. VCU also created an innovative student financial services center that teaches students how to manage money during their college years and beyond.

In addition to programs to attract more underserved students and support their success, VCU was a leader in dropping SAT and ACT requirements for admissions years before others followed suit.

More than 86% of VCU’s student body come from within the state, making us truly Virginia’s university — and 65% of our alumni stay in Virginia, contributing to our economy and communities. While our student body will always be predominantly from Virginia, our out-of-state students pay higher rates, having a positive impact on revenue, and add to the overall campus experience for all.

Since 2011, VCU has increased our graduation rate more than 34 percent — an increase of more than 1,000 additional graduates per year — while also increasing its minority enrollment and decreasing average student debt. Our four- and six-year graduation rates are above the national average. In fact, U.S. News and World Report this fall named VCU one of the 30 most innovative public universities in the country thanks to our ambitious efforts to strengthen student success and pursue groundbreaking research.

In 2009, President Rao and the board at the time deliberately decided to put additional emphasis on the research portion of VCU’s mission to engage in inquiry that benefits society and our communities — and we are seeing results. In 2009, VCU researchers performed $255 million in sponsored research. This year our sponsored research totaled a university-record $400 million — a total that ranks us among the top 60 universities in the country.

An example of our commitment to using research to improve our community is VCU’s leadership role in the Alliance for Building Better Medicine, a coalition dedicated to creating quality, affordable essential medicines here in the United States. Earlier this year, the Alliance was awarded $53 million in the U.S. EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

Research like this is a vital part of VCU’s commitment to being a truly public institution that benefits society at large and the community around us. Under the leadership of President Rao and the board of visitors, VCU is a national model for how excellence and accessibility can thrive in higher education, alongside nationally recognized research that improves human lives.

Each university in Virginia has a unique mission. VCU is proud of who we are and the outstanding students we serve.

I admire Bill Leighty, and appreciate his distinguished service to the commonwealth over five decades — including serving as chief of staff to former Govs. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. I know Mr. Leighty shares our commitment to our mission to serve the needs of students and our community as a truly public university, committed to excellence and access for all.