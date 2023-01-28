Column: Virginia can achieve energy affordability

Like quicksand, top-down energy policies often suffocate innocent taxpayers until they are trapped under the weight of record-high prices and burdensome regulations. Beneath the Biden administration’s crippling energy taxes and out-of-control inflation, more than 30 million American households spend much of their take-home pay on electricity, heating and fuel. In Virginia, there is no question that families are drowning under restrictive energy rules.

In the 2023 session of the Virginia legislature, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state lawmakers have an opportunity to promote affordable energy and relieve families who struggle to pay their bills. But what should energy affordability look like in Virginia?

First, taxpayers should be relieved from heavy-handed and unnecessary taxes like the Regional Gas and Greenhouse Initiative. RGGI is a cap-and-trade tax that was sold to Virginians as a program that would pay for itself through taxpayer funding that would offset the costs. In reality, the tax supports green energy policies that actually increase electricity rates for everyone. Virginians are already paying RGGI more than half a million dollars each year just to maintain the program itself. Halting the failed RGGI tax program will stop the local government from extracting funding directly from the pockets of its taxpayers. But there’s more work to be done.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act forces Virginia families to pay high prices for ineffective energy sources. But our families deserve better, especially when more than 28% of Americans abstained from purchasing food or medicine to pay an energy bill in 2021. As it stands, the VCEA invests in expensive, unreliable solar and wind farms and even mandates shutting down reliable and affordable energy sources. This nonsensical policy crushes energy production even as demand for it rises.

The solution? A free-market approach to energy.

With a new year, Virginia lawmakers have the chance to reduce mandates like the VCEA that stifle innovation by predetermining what energy sources consumers should and should not utilize. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced his support for reforming the VCEA and unveiled a four-year “all-of-the-above approach” to boost Virginia’s energy production by allowing a diverse range of energy entrepreneurs to enter the market.

And his approach is a good start. Promoting more innovation in solar, wind, nuclear and oil is the key to opening the energy market and lowering prices for everyone. Crucially, a level playing field that allows investment in new generation to flow to energy sources based on cost and reliability, not government favoritism or green utopianism, is the best way to spur these innovations.

Nuclear energy, in particular, has already proven to be more reliable, affordable and less environmentally damaging than other alternatives paid for by taxpayers under the VCEA. Nuclear energy makes up about a third of Virginia’s energy production and, with a greater nuclear output, families could have even more reliable energy than they would under a future of intermittent solar and wind alternatives.

The best part is that it’s possible to improve reliable energy production and protect Virginia’s beautiful environment at the same time. Many Virginia companies are currently prevented from trading their natural resources without the use of mining because the government unfairly treats them like mining companies. But freeing up companies to buy and sell their natural resources without government intervention would foster environmental stewardship in the commonwealth. Virginians do not have to choose between a thriving economy, affordable energy and a pristine environment.

Virginia lawmakers also have an opportunity to save families from price-gouging, unchecked rate increases by local electric companies. Corruption within the State Corporation Commission has enabled utilities to overcharge Virginians because of its inability to set or adjust rates to reflect the true cost of energy services. We support legislation that would restore the SCC’s power to hold electric companies accountable.

With smart energy reforms, the Virginia legislature can curb big government overreach and allow families to prosper from affordable, reliable energy for years to come.

Close 1 of 7 Presquile Island 11-10-1957: Black birds at Presquile Island. Presquile Island 1981 map of Presquile Island. Presquile Island 04-21-1952 (cutline): Largest of four residences on artifical island. Presquile Island 11-01-1957: John Walther with automatic pyrotechnic guns on Presquile Island. Presquile Island 07-07-1957 (cutline): John Walther operates ferry to Prequile Waterfowl Reguge near Hopewell. Thousands of geese and ducks will visit James River Island this winter. Presquile Island 1956: Prequile Island Presquile Island 08-02-1956 (cutline): Prequile manager John Walther checks fence poles. From the Archives: Presquile Island Presquile Island is located off the banks of the James River on the eastern tip of Chesterfield County. The largely untouched 1,329-acre island contains the Presquile National Wildlife Refuge. The land, which was originally a peninsula before it was severed to create a channel for boats in the 1930s, was historically occupied by Native Americans. In the 1660s it was home to William Randolph (an ancestor of Thomas Jefferson). In 1952, the land’s owner Dr. A.D. Williams, gave the parcel to the federal government and it became a refuge the following year. The island is home to many different animals including bald eagles, rabbits, snakes, skunks, ground hogs and deer. 1 of 7 Presquile Island 11-10-1957: Black birds at Presquile Island. Presquile Island 1981 map of Presquile Island. Presquile Island 04-21-1952 (cutline): Largest of four residences on artifical island. Presquile Island 11-01-1957: John Walther with automatic pyrotechnic guns on Presquile Island. Presquile Island 07-07-1957 (cutline): John Walther operates ferry to Prequile Waterfowl Reguge near Hopewell. Thousands of geese and ducks will visit James River Island this winter. Presquile Island 1956: Prequile Island Presquile Island 08-02-1956 (cutline): Prequile manager John Walther checks fence poles.