Column: Virginia is leading the way on accountability

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is making a strong push for regulatory transparency, accountability and efficiency, creating a new process for economic analysis of all regulations issued by Virginia executive branch agencies. Other state governments and the federal government should take notice and consider adopting similar reforms.

For several decades, most federal agencies have been required to perform some form of cost-benefit analysis in connection with regulations they issue. President Ronald Reagan was the first to assign the task of reviewing agencies’ cost-benefit analyses to a little-known but incredibly important office known as the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

Though doing a cost-benefit analysis to determine if a regulation does more good than harm seems like basic common sense, the current federal process emerged in fits and starts. Even now, there are major gaps. When a full cost-benefit analysis is required, agencies often fail to calculate the monetary benefits and costs of the key regulatory alternatives.

The situation at the state level is also uneven. Most require some form of cost-benefit analysis either by state statute or executive order. Many have planning and budget offices or special commissions that oversee some form of cost-benefit analysis but, up until recently, virtually no state had a centralized, OIRA-like office for reviewing this analysis.

In June, Youngkin issued an executive order, EO 19, which was the first of its kind in creating a new office for the commonwealth that is tasked with serving such a centralized role. The new office, the Office of Regulatory Management (ORM), reviews all regulations issued by Virginia executive branch agencies, including many that were previously exempt from executive branch review. Youngkin also assigned ORM the function of issuing guidance on regulatory cost-benefit analysis and working with Virginia agencies to ensure that they do a complete analysis on all regulatory actions.

Last month, ORM issued the Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual, which provides such guidance to all state agencies. The manual sets forth the elements of a complete cost-benefit analysis, including identifying the underlying problem the agency is trying to solve, assessing alternatives, and analyzing and monetizing the associated benefits and costs. It also contains guidance on assessing the impacts on stakeholder communities that often face disproportionate burdens as a result of regulatory actions, including local governments, families and small businesses.

The Virginia manual focuses agencies’ attention on foundational questions. It urges agencies to begin with the question of whether regulation is needed or if market forces will address any given problem over time. It asks agencies to consider the major regulatory alternatives early in the process, before they have settled on a preferred approach. It encourages agencies to reach out to key stakeholders throughout the rule-writing process to get a boots-on-the-ground perspective on how the regulation is likely to work in practice. And it tells agencies to be flexible, recognizing that regulation is not a one-size-fits-all process and can be tailored to account for different burdens faced by different groups.

Taking a more streamlined approach to regulatory economic analysis not only saves agency time and resources but also makes the overall process more transparent. Virginia citizens can easily log onto the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall website and browse through the ORM economic review forms to get a sense of how regulations are likely to affect them. If they see a way to improve things, they can reach out to the agency contact listed on the town hall.

The Virginia process is very new, but it has already produced impressive results and promises to make the commonwealth a leader in the regulatory space. Officials in other states should carefully review the Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual and the associated ORM materials and consider whether a similar approach could improve their regulatory systems.

Justice Louis Brandeis famously referred to the states as “laboratories,” suggesting that a “courageous State” could try a new approach and, if it works, serve as a model for the rest of the country. In his first year in office, Youngkin has taken a variety of courageous and innovative approaches to addressing a whole array of issues, and his approach to regulation has been no exception. As other states and the federal government get wind of the exciting things happening in the commonwealth, ORM and other Virginia offices are eager to work with their friends throughout the nation to help build a more transparent, accountable and efficient system of state and federal regulations together.

