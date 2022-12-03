Column: Virginia must address social media’s threat to democracy, and our safety

The threat that social media poses to our democracy and our physical safety has been a constant theme in media coverage over the last several years. Here in Virginia, we can count the lives we have lost.

We lost Heather Heyer in 2017, while she protested a white supremacist march in Charlottesville that had been organized on social media. We lost officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood because of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an event that was also planned and fomented on social media. In my district in Loudoun County, members of the school board regularly receive death threats due to the vitriol and hate spread on social media.

It’s not just these few. One in four Americans report experiencing extreme online harassment, such as physical threats, sexual harassment and stalking on social media platforms. A leading researcher in the field of youth violence recently told me that social media is implicated in a vast majority of offline violence, whether that takes the form of fistfights or gun violence. She told me that the youth she interviews say that they are getting into conflicts because of social media, and that they know their peers are dying because of it.

With the emphatic lack of action at the federal level, the clear urgency of the issue and its painful relevance to Virginians, it is past time for the Virginia General Assembly to take action. That’s why I introduced legislation in 2022 to create a social media commission, and why I have reintroduced it for the 2023 session as HB 1391. My bill would create a standing commission of experts, lawmakers and state agency heads that would study violence propagated on social media and come up with policy recommendations to protect Virginians.

The problem is an enormous and complicated one, made all the more so because it is difficult to study data from social media platforms without compromising user privacy. My bill directs the commission to study how to facilitate better research while protecting Virginians’ privacy, among other things, and it would be an important first step in understanding how to tackle this challenge at a state level.

When my bill was heard in committee in January, my Republican colleagues agreed that violence propagated on social media is an issue. But their only comment for why my bill should not be passed was that the problem was “too big” for the commonwealth to even think about addressing. My bill failed on a party-line vote in a majority Republican committee.

In my view, the bigger and more dangerous the problem, the more important it is to dedicate time and energy and votes to try to create solutions, especially in the case of an issue that propagates physical violence, more and more and more. We need to act. We have seen the stakes: Virginian lives. Virginians safety. American democracy.

I look forward to continuing the fight for Virginia to pass this much-needed legislation, and to having my colleagues join me in proving to our constituents that we take their safety and our democracy seriously.