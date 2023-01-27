Column: Virginia must protect reproductive health care

Abortion care is health care, and health care is a human right. However, Americans’ access to reproductive health care and abortion is not guaranteed. In June, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed nearly 50 years of precedent upholding a federal constitutional right to abortion, effectively leaving reproductive rights at the mercy of the states. And with the midterm elections in our rearview, it’s clear that Congress won’t have the votes to protect abortion at the national level.

To be clear: This is a crisis moment in American history, both for abortion access specifically and health care more broadly.

Unfortunately, this is not new territory for the United States. Pre-Roe history is stark and can help us anticipate what’s to come. We know that it is impossible to ban abortion; it’s only possible to ban safe abortions – and require those seeking this critical, lifesaving health care to go to extreme lengths to access it. When laws limit legal access to abortion, domestic violence increases. When abortion is criminalized, those who experience miscarriages experience profoundly negative effects. The impact of restricting abortion disproportionately affects our most vulnerable: Black and brown communities, those living in poverty, and survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

Nevertheless, now is not the time to give up hope. Leaders at every level of government have the responsibility to ensure we are doing absolutely everything we can to help people right now and in the future.

In Richmond, we’re committed to protecting and promoting the health and rights of our residents, including the right to privacy and the right to access legal, safe abortion. Immediately after the Dobbs ruling was announced, the Richmond Police Department began to provide additional support to the three health centers that provide abortions within our city limits to protect providers and their patients.

In July, the mayor’s office introduced a resolution that was passed unanimously by the Richmond City Council that clarifies Richmond’s vehement opposition to any abortion restriction; our shared commitment to protecting the right of any and all who seek safe and legal abortion within the city of Richmond; and our collective promise to act to the furthest extent of our authority to ensure Richmond continues to be a safe place for those seeking abortion care. Our resolution also called on the General Assembly to take steps to protect and expand abortion access for all Virginians.

In November, the City Council adopted an ordinance that amended our noise regulations in Richmond, effectively establishing new protections for abortion clinics against targeted harassment.

Southwest of Richmond, however, the City Council of Bristol, Virginia, took the first steps to pass a zoning law that would effectively prohibit new abortion providers within city limits. Two other Virginia localities, Russell and Tazewell, have recently approved resolutions declaring themselves sanctuaries for the “rights of the unborn.”

It is vital that our state leaders do their part to protect and expand abortion access across the commonwealth, lest we devolve into a patchwork of polarized localities with wildly different laws where people’s rights depend on their ZIP codes. In the July resolution and again now, the city of Richmond respectfully asks the General Assembly to protect recent gains in access, to reject any new abortion restrictions or bans, and to pass a constitutional amendment that explicitly protects the right to abortion in our state.

We know there is a better way – which is why Virginia must take critical steps to expand access to reproductive health care, for the health and safety of our most vulnerable communities and for the entire commonwealth.

