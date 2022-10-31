Column: Virginia needs a Prescription Drug Affordability Board

By DEBI TAYLOR

Alarm bells are ringing, Virginia: People can’t afford their medicine. Advocates for at-risk communities are issuing warnings, but legislators don’t seem to be listening.

One in four Virginians who depend on prescription medicine choose not to take it as prescribed due to cost. When you consider that the average Virginian fills 11 prescriptions a year, it’s clear we should be shouting from the rooftops: Life-saving medicine doesn’t work if people can’t afford it. The problem stretches across Virginia, affecting people of all backgrounds, demographics and ages.

There is a solution, though — Virginia must establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB). That is why the Commonwealth Council on Aging (CCOA), on which I formerly served, voted last month to include establishing a PDAB as part of its 2023 legislative recommendations.

What is a PDAB? It is an established board of health experts who can set reasonable rates on what consumers will pay for prescription medication. Think something akin to the state’s State Corporation Commission reviewing utility costs. This board would work to balance consumer affordability with the needs of the industry, ensuring that patients are protected from excessive and unjustifiable cost increases. Boards like this have been created across the country in states like Maryland, Colorado and Oregon, all of which are working now to implement cost savings for consumers.

These aren’t just policy issues to me, they’re personal. I worked and I saved to be able to afford my retirement. However, what I didn’t keep in mind was the rising cost of prescription medications. Half of all Part D drugs covered by Medicare (50% of 3,343 drugs) and nearly half of all drugs covered by Part B (48% of 568 drugs) had price increases greater than the inflation rate between July 2019 and July 2020. There is no amount of future planning that could have predicted the drastic rise in cost of prescription medications during the past two years.

The PDAB is a real solution to the health care crisis that Virginia is experiencing. As the cost of living has been rising across the board, Virginia needs a way to do something about the cost of medicine, as it’s the single biggest contributor to the rising cost of health insurance. The 2023 legislative session has the potential to change the lives of Virginians across the state. This is an issue that goes beyond party lines and should be supported on both sides of the aisle. Everyone deserves to age gracefully. The Virginia General Assembly must move forward with a PDAB.

State Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, introduced a bill during the 2022 legislative session to establish a PDAB. A Mason-Dixon poll earlier this year showed that 82% of Virginians — including wide bipartisan majorities — support the establishment of a PDAB, and 56% of Virginians have personally felt the effect of the rising cost of medicine.

In late April of this year, I went to the doctor to remedy a health issue I was facing. I sat on one side of the room while he sat on the other and told me the only medication that would help me came with a significant price tag. The steep copay he was talking about was $219 a month. That’s with Medicare. A PDAB wouldn’t set prices for the medicine it impacts. Instead, it would set an Upper-Payment Limit (UPL), or cost cap for consumers, on certain high-cost medications. A statewide UPL would set a universal consumer standard at the point of sale across state-licensed entities up and down the pharmaceutical supply chain, from hospitals to pharmacists to insurance plans. That way, no communities are being exploited by the high cost of medication.

We must keep in mind that 12% of Virginians are enrolled in Medicare, meaning that over 1 million Virginians need support as they age. Pharma might argue that setting the cost of any medication will limit the drug company’s ability to pour more money into research and development. However, a recent study has found no correlation between high medicine cost and research/development costs — perhaps because manufacturers spend more money on advertising than research.

Virginia needs to prioritize rising health care costs this legislative session. With inflation hurting hardworking Virginians, where are the solutions for the people who need it most? Virginia must pass legislation to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board — and soon.