 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JUSTICE FOR UNDERAGE VICTIMS

Column: Virginia needs a trauma-informed justice system

  • 0

This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have taken a significant step to help serve some of the most vulnerable among us: child victims of sex crimes.

Together, we have authored a bill that will make the justice system more trauma-informed by updating the current legal standards for closed circuit television (CCTV) testimony and making it more accessible to a wider pool of children. Using CCTV allows child victims to testify more privately outside of the courtroom; for children who have been victimized or assaulted, testifying in front of a full courtroom — under the glare of their alleged abuser — is often re-traumatizing. CCTV also helps avoid one of the most common issues in trials with child victims, which occurs when the courtroom setting is too traumatic for the jury to hear the child’s full account. By expanding access to CCTV testimony, Virginia can bring a trauma-informed approach to victims and improve trials, all without sacrificing the core values of our justice system.

People are also reading…

Descano, commonwealth’s attorney for Fairfax County, was motivated to draft this bill after watching countless children struggle to testify in court; the current Virginia statute is so restrictive that CCTV testimony has been permitted only once in Fairfax County. This case was so abhorrent that the facts shocked even our most experienced prosecutors who work on sex cases, and still the court required extensive hearings to prove the girl would suffer harm if she had to testify against her abuser in the courtroom. The prosecutor’s office ultimately won a guilty conviction — and a small measure of justice for her — but seeing this option kept from so many children and the resulting, needless, re-traumatization struck Descano as fundamentally unjust and galvanized him to change the law to better serve child victims.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Del. Delaney worked previously on the front lines of child welfare as a counselor for children in foster care, and later as a sexual assault crisis counselor. Her advocacy has continued into the House of Delegates, where she has introduced dozens of bills during her tenure that protect child victims of abuse or assault and improve the systems around them.

In addition to helping Virginia’s children, we hope to encourage other states to follow our lead and help child victims across the country. Laws governing CCTV testimony vary widely, and many are more restrictive than Virginia’s — with tighter legal requirements and narrower age ranges — preventing child victims from making use of a helpful alternative to courtroom testimony. This variability, of course, isn’t based in any science: children’s brains don’t change across state lines, and victims everywhere deserve the opportunity to tell their stories and get justice without being needlessly re-traumatized.

Using CCTV also doesn’t impede the defendant’s trial rights, only who shares the room with the child while testifying. The prosecutor and defense attorney are present with the child victim in the private testifying room; the judge, jury, defendant and those in the viewing gallery watch the testimony live from the courtroom. The defendant has contemporaneous contact with their defense attorney and can assist in their defense, and the defense attorney can cross examine the victim and make objections, just as if CCTV was not being used.

When the Supreme Court upheld the use of CCTV testimony in 1990, they cited a “state interest in protecting child witnesses from the trauma of testifying.” It’s bad enough that children are too often victims of terrible crimes; there’s no reason for them to be additionally re-traumatized during a trial when reasonable accommodations exist. Virginia is on its way to adopting this trauma-informed approach, which can serve as a model for protecting children and winning justice for victims and their families.

From the Archive: George Wythe High School

A look back at George Wythe High School.

1 of 15

Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Chantilly, and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano can be reached at cwagdc@fairfaxcounty.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News