Column: Virginia patients deserve well-trained nurse practitioners

Medical education evolved over hundreds of years, from primarily on-the-job training to a rigorous combination of intense classroom education, post-graduate proficiency testing and immersive training during residency, focusing on diagnosis and treatment methods built from decades of evidence-based medicine. Such high standards are why the U.S. medical system is considered the best in the world.

The emergency department is the safety net of our health care system. We take care of patients who are too sick to be cared for in a family practice office, urgent care center or minute clinic. When our fellow physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants refer people to the ER, they do so with the expectation that our deep knowledge, expertise and training will allow us to quickly diagnose, stabilize and treat the patients they are unable to help.

Why can they rely on us? It’s because of the education, training and fellowships we complete before we practice independently in the frenetic, chaotic environment of the ER, saving countless lives every week. After four years of college and four years of medical school, emergency physicians undergo an additional 10,000-plus hours of direct emergency medicine training. Every emergency physician will tell you they needed every minute of training, and every patient encounter, to be able to care for patients without supervision.

Physicians trained in emergency medicine are the frontline. They must be experts in acute care, critical illness and trauma. Our role is to stabilize and treat the patient and, once stable, direct them to specialists or hospitalize them for continued care. Emergency medicine requires knowing a lot about a lot.

Nurse practitioners, who have distinct roles in an emergency department and take care of patients, practice alongside emergency physicians regularly.

For years, Virginia NPs have argued they should be able to practice independently, without physician oversight or collaboration, straight out of school with no similar “on-the-job” training like a physician residency. But NP training, much of which can be done entirely online, is not equivalent to four years of medical school and three to five years of residency.

Still, there is a path for them to achieve the critical experience and knowledge to safely care for patients independently: a 2020 Virginia law that requires five years of training, alongside physicians, taking care of thousands of patients in a directly supervised setting. We still believe Virginia citizens deserve the training of a board-certified emergency physician when they come to the ER, but it was a compromise that we could agree to.

And yet, now, Virginia NPs are asking for even less training, claiming the new law is too restrictive (despite being less intensive than physician education). But an October 2022 study from Stanford University looks specifically at independent NP practice in the emergency department and reinforces our reservations about granting nonphysician practitioners a responsibility they are not prepared to assume.

This study is unique because the researchers evaluated three years of data on emergency department visits at the Veterans Health Administration, where NPs can practice without physician supervision. Unlike previous studies on the topic, this data was based on real-world experience.

The study confirms that NPs working independently in the emergency department results in worse patient outcomes, costs more money overall (especially in increased testing), creates more preventable hospital stays, and leads to longer stays in the emergency room itself. These results were especially clear when NPs were treating complex patients, who make up the majority of individuals we see in emergency settings.

Another study, from the Journal of Nursing Regulation, authored by NPs in large academic health settings, documented the massive disparities in NP training, education and licensure. Due to such training imbalance, the study concluded, “NPs should not perform independent unsupervised care in the Emergency Department regardless of state law or hospital regulations.”

This is why emergency physicians continue to advocate for team-based collaboration between physicians and nurse practitioners, especially in the ER. Emergency physicians must be there to step in when a complex patient is too much for our NP colleagues.

Virginia has a health care workforce crisis. But reducing the level of training is not what we or our patients require. We need more nurses, more medics and, more importantly, more mental health providers. Lowering levels of training merely rearranges the workforce we already have and does nothing to increase the teammates we need on a daily basis.

In emergency medicine, the old adage “You don’t know what you don’t know” rings true. When you or your family member comes to the ER, don’t you want care from someone who knows?

8 photos of Henrico County police from our archives Henrico Police Henrico Police Henrico Police Henrico Police Henrico Police Henrico Police Henrico K-9 Patrol Henrico Police