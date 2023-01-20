Column: Virginia’s film and TV incentives need a reboot

Imagine: Virginia’s popular Republican governor leading a joyous bill-signing celebration at Richmond’s historic St. John’s Church that included members of the business community, trade associations, advocacy groups, arts organizations, labor unions, leaders of both political parties, and even a few historical re-enactors to boot.

Ironically, this wasn’t a dramatic scene out of a feel-good summer blockbuster – it really happened 13 years ago, when former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell signed a bill establishing a tax credit program to incentivize film and television projects to create lucrative, highly skilled jobs and bolster local economies.

In a scene that proves that the truth can sometimes be stranger than fiction, the governor delivered remarks about the importance of these investments while standing alongside the bill’s chief patron, state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.

“Movies made in Virginia equal jobs created for Virginians,” McDonnell said. “Virginia has so much to offer with its rich history and natural beauty, and it is critical that we capitalize on this to attract new motion picture productions to the state.”

I am the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 487, a nonprofit comprised of the industrious crews working behind the scenes on film and television projects – from set builders to lighting technicians to costumers and everything in between. And for me, this day in 2010 seems like a lifetime ago.

In the years since this bipartisan bill was signed into law, other states in the Mid-Atlantic and South have gone even further in offering incentives to lure creative projects – and jobs – to their respective states, while Virginia has remained relatively stagnant.

For perspective, between Virginia’s existing grants and tax credits, the annual funding cap is $10.5 million, which is ranked 32nd of the 40 states/territories that currently offer similar incentives. In fact, all five of Virginia’s bordering states offer more annual incentive dollars than we do. Georgia is the national leader, with its 2021 total topping $1.2 billion. In other words, Virginia spends 1% of what Georgia spends to attract the same jobs.

Put bluntly, Virginia’s creative workforce – many of whom went to school or received training in the commonwealth – is being left in the dust.

It doesn’t have to be this way. And with the General Assembly now in session, we urge the legislature and Gov. Glenn Youngkin to support the modernization and expansion of Virginia’s film incentive programs in order to make Virginia more economically competitive.

We see three opportunities to do so: First, Virginia should bolster our existing programs to make them comparable to other states in the region. North Carolina, for example, offers up to $31 million a year, while Maryland is on the verge of raising its annual funding cap from $14 million to $25 million. We support a proposal in the House of Delegates that increases our coffers to $15 million in grants and $10 million in tax credits so that we can finally get on par with our neighbors.

Second, lawmakers should do everything they can to retain our highly skilled workforce and train future generations of Virginians by further investing in apprenticeships for those looking to work in production.

Our members have dedicated their lives and careers to successfully build this industry here in Virginia. We live here, raise our families here, and pay our taxes here. We shouldn’t have to choose whether we should relocate to a state with better incentives where a career in the industry is more feasible. Creating a clearer pipeline to permanent employment is one way to mitigate this problem.

Finally, it’s time to take a brand-new approach to set the stage for long-term economic growth, and it begins with prioritizing television production. One-off projects like feature films are good ways to stimulate local economies for a few months, but data indicates that episodic and/or limited television projects have a greater impact on state economies, because they hire employees for longer periods of time, and some are specifically designed to return every year.

We support a Senate proposal to create the Virginia Television Production Development Grant Program, which will create a marketplace for year-round production, thus turning gig work into permanent high-wage careers in Virginia.

In the years since McDonnell’s made-for-TV bill-signing ceremony, our incentive programs have sadly proven to be outdated, shortsighted and slow to adapt to a changing marketplace. But I don’t think it’s a Hollywood fantasy to imagine our incentives getting a reboot during the coming legislative session.

Both parties came together to celebrate a new chapter in Virginia’s creative economy 13 years ago, and I’m confident we can do it again.

