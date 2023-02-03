In the 2023 session of the Virginia legislature, members of the General Assembly have an opportunity to provide a win for businesses and consumers across the commonwealth. If passed and signed into law, House Bill 1758 and Senate Bill 712 would create a regulatory sandbox in the state, reducing barriers to entry for new businesses and increasing market access for innovators. The adoption of a regulatory sandbox would allow Virginia to maintain and further secure its position as the best state for business.

First developed in the United Kingdom in 2015, regulatory sandboxes give select businesses a designated period of time to test out their products without facing the burdensome red tape that typically hinders the development of startups. While each sandbox is unique and most allow companies to operate within defined areas, all sandboxes allow companies to “test innovative products, services, business models and delivery mechanisms” without some regulations.

Since their adoption, sandboxes around the world have experienced resounding success. The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), for example, has reduced the time between application and acceptance by 40%, and 80% of “successfully tested” companies remain in operation. The success of the FCA’s sandbox has led to adoption of similar regulatory relief in the United States.

Three of Virginia’s neighboring states – Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia – have adopted their own sandboxes. Virginia’s legislators now have an opportunity to join them. If they fail to adopt a regulatory sandbox, however, the commonwealth would risk falling behind its neighbors in innovation and new businesses.

In addition to the sandboxes approved by Virginia’s neighboring states, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Wyoming all have opened the door to greater innovation to varying degrees. If they do not act in this session of the General Assembly, Virginia legislators risk being even later to the party as their counterparts in Iowa, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Louisiana, New York, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania have considered regulatory sandbox legislation in the last session of the legislature or are considering such legislation in the current session.

Beyond providing opportunities for increased innovation, regulatory sandboxes can help remove barriers to entry. When regulations prevent new companies, especially small businesses, from bringing their ideas into the marketplace, it gives an advantage to established companies. Consequently, new companies may choose to invest in states like North Carolina or West Virginia where there are regulatory sandboxes. As a result, Virginia would attract fewer workers and fall behind in innovation.

If enacted, the bills would “establish procedures to enable a person or business to obtain legal protections and limited access to the market in the Commonwealth to test an innovative offering without obtaining a license or other authorization that might otherwise be required.” Virginia’s bills are unique because other regulatory sandbox laws tend to focus on a narrow area such as financial technology or insurance technology, and these bills would let companies in any industry make the case that they should be granted a waiver to test out their product.

Allowing entrepreneurs in all industries to test their innovations would place Virginia ahead of almost every other state in the country. It would also enhance the state’s current status as the best state for business.

During his campaign, Gov. Glenn Youngkin pledged to reduce regulations and cut red tape. The adoption of a regulatory sandbox is key to keeping his pledge to “no longer lose the competition for jobs.” With sandbox laws already in place in three of its neighboring states, Virginia risks losing out to others with more innovation-friendly climates.

Virginia must avoid falling behind other states by adopting legislation to create a regulatory sandbox. There should be strong bipartisan support to take the steps necessary to ensure that the commonwealth remains at the vanguard of new improvements and pro-consumer policies.

