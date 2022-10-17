Column: Virginia should outlaw cat declawing

For a long time, Americans considered declawing a routine option to prevent unwanted scratching, and many still think it’s just a simple surgery. However, the truth is this antiquated procedure is invasive, cruel and can cause both behavioral and medical issues for cats. Maryland’s law prohibiting the practice has just gone into effect, and it’s a good time for Virginians who care about cats to consider the merits of a similar prohibition.

Declawing is not simply a nail trim. This surgery involves the amputation of the last bone of each toe of the front paws. If performed on a human being, it would be like cutting off each finger at the top knuckle. People often seek out a declaw procedure to prevent their cat from scratching. However, scratching is a natural behavior for cats. They scratch for a number of reasons: to remove the dead husks from their claws, to mark territory, and even to stretch their muscles!

Contrary to widespread belief, declawing does not provide any benefit for the cat – often, it’s the exact opposite. One in five cats has long-term complications from declaw surgery and 50% have immediate post-surgical complications. Medical complications can include pain in the paw, infection, tissue necrosis (tissue death), lameness, and back pain. Removing claws changes the way a cat's foot meets the ground and can also cause pain similar to wearing an uncomfortable pair of shoes. There can also be a regrowth of improperly removed claws, nerve damage, and bone spurs.

Nor does declawing guarantee a cat will remain in his or her home. According to research published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery in 2018, declaw surgery in cats was associated with a significant increase in the odds of developing adverse behaviors, including biting, barbering, aggression, and inappropriate elimination. These are some of the most common reasons for the relinquishment of cats to shelters. Moreover, both the American Association of Feline Practitioners and the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association assert that the likelihood that a cat may be euthanized, abandoned, or relinquished should not be the basis of a decision to declaw and that declawing “is not considered to be a justifiable alternative to relinquishment.”

Declawing is also unnecessary to protect human health. The National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Infectious Diseases Society of America jointly stated that declawing is “not advised” to protect the health of even severely immunocompromised patients, including those with HIV. In fact, declawing may be more dangerous due to the documented increased biting behavior of declawed cats.

There are a number of humane, non-invasive ways to deal with unwanted scratching. Keeping cat claws trimmed, providing a variety of stable scratching posts and boards, as well as using plastic nail caps are all great alternatives to unnecessary surgery. Declawing should be reserved only for those rare cases in which a cat has a medical problem that would warrant such surgery, like a tumor or infection in the nail bed. It can no longer be treated as an option for the convenience of the cat owner, and Virginia would do well to join New York and Maryland in taking this stand.